Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Today is ... Veterans Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

• Alabama class of 2022 linebacker commit Shawn Murphy was named first team all-district, and he won defensive player of the year in his district in Virginia for his effort throughout his senior season.

• Xavier McKinney won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Raiders on Sunday.

• Alabama 2022 wide receiver commit Kobe Prentice released his senior season highlights, posting well over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns for Calera High School.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough." — Jalen Hurts after his 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the final seconds of a 31-24 victory at Mississippi State on this date in 2017.

