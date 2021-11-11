CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 11, 2021

By Clayton Connick
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Su6aF_0ctIdsP500

Today is ... Veterans Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of New Mexico State

All Things Bama Podcast: What is Alabama Basketball’s Ceiling in 2021-22?

Class of 2022 Alabama Basketball Recruiting Tracker

Nick Saban Discusses Adapting to Transfer Portal

Alabama Center Darrian Dalcourt Remains Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury

Alabama Showcases Abundance of Offensive Weapons in Season Opener

Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's 2022 Signing Class

Just A Minute: Will Anderson Jr. for the Heisman? Absolutely

Alabama Athletics Early Signing Period Tracker: Crimson Tide Sees Multiple Signings on Wednesday

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Stage Dive

DeVonta Smith is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

• Alabama class of 2022 linebacker commit Shawn Murphy was named first team all-district, and he won defensive player of the year in his district in Virginia for his effort throughout his senior season.

• Xavier McKinney won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Raiders on Sunday.

• Alabama 2022 wide receiver commit Kobe Prentice released his senior season highlights, posting well over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns for Calera High School.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough." — Jalen Hurts after his 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the final seconds of a 31-24 victory at Mississippi State on this date in 2017.

We'll leave you with this...

