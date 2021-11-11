CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Words to reflect on this most solemn of days

In observance of Veterans Day, we are sharing some statements from presidents, statesmen and others on the sacrifices of our veterans and the importance of honoring their commitment and service. “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid....

A day to reflect and honor those to whom we are forever indebted

We at the Fernandina Observer add our voices and our thanks for the countless men and women who have selflessly fought for American freedom and democracy. Each American veteran is a source of strength and pride for our country… Americans — and millions of people around the world as well — enjoy the blessings of freedom, peace, and representative government because our veterans were willing to risk their lives for them. We are forever grateful for these selfless individuals… ~President George H. W. Bush, Veterans Day Proclamation, 1989.
Team 43 Veterans Day Reflections 2021

Team 43 Sports showcases the courage, commitment, and resilience of these warriors and underscores the importance of sports as part of the rehabilitation process for our men and women injured on the front lines. The nationwide alumni program provides leadership and skills training to the veterans who have ridden in the W100K and played in the Warrior Open. These resources assist in their transition and help them continue to lead in their communities.
‘We’re not free to forget’: Campus veterans reflect on Veterans Day

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity. I was in for 26 years. I’ve been all over the world. Seeing a little bit of this and a little bit of that. There is no place like the United States, because everyone that serves weren’t “voluntold,” they volunteered. We have an all-volunteer force of men and women who put it on the line, willing to give their lives. There’s some people who would disagree with me, but our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. And we’re so serious, we codified it not only in our laws, but we sent men and women, our treasure and our blood, to fight for freedoms both at home and abroad. We didn’t have to enter World War II, but we did. And now, the forgotten war in Korea. These men and women answered the call, and I’m just blessed to be counted among them. When people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I just thank God I’m able to be in a country where I can serve like that.
VIDEO | Reflections on Veterans Day

Elected officials and local military leaders joined with veterans from all branches of the military to observe Veterans' Day at the memorial park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge. In addition to speeches from former Navy flier U.S. Senator Tom Carper, and a keynote address from former Delaware National Guard Adjutant...
OPINION: Tomorrow Isn’t Promised — a Reflection on Veterans Day

When I talk about my experiences with the military, which doesn’t happen often anymore, I almost always end up talking about family. My direct experience with the military is as an army wife, a role I fell into when my husband needed some way to provide for us as a young married couple. One of the reasons I rarely discuss my time as an army wife is because once you are out of the military community, it’s hard to know who might understand or care about the life you lived while serving.
Solemn ceremony honors veterans

The guest speaker for the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Jack Laughery Park downtown honored the men and women who have served — and in instances given their lives to — the nation and also told of what being a veteran means to him. Col. Jon...
