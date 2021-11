The US reopens its borders to UK visitors on Monday in a significant boost to the travel sector.Thousands of travellers are jetting off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban.Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30am before flying to New York JFK.In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led then-president Donald Trump to ban visitors to the US from dozens of countries such as the UK, Ireland, the 26...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO