CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Statue of Liberty shines her lamp for people coming into America

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 6 days ago

— F.L Dear F.L.: The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor has greeted immigrants to the United States since 1886. Newcomers arrived with only the clothes they were wearing. They valued freedom more highly than everything they had left behind. They didn’t take freedom for granted — and neither must...

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

QAnon Shaman likens himself to Jesus and Gandhi in rambling sentencing speech

Jacob Chansley, better known as the "QAnon Shaman," spoke at his sentencing trial, giving a rambling speech about accountability and likening his situation to those faced by Jesus and Gandhi. Chansley was charged for participating in the Capitol riot. He was famously photographed shirtless and wearing a horned fur helmet during the attack.He was jailed on Wednesday for 41 months.During his speech, he admitted that he was wrong for entering the Capitol, calling it "indefensible," but maintained he was not a "dangerous criminal," an "insurrectionist," or a "domestic terrorist." He also distanced himself from the other people he was...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Brunswick News

God, in his mercy, waits with patience and compassion

I cannot reconcile how people can believe in a loving God while believing that he judges people as sinners. Dear G.J.: People are quick to label God as unjust for judging sin, but we must acknowledge God’s infinite compassion that sent His Son to show us the way out of our sinful nature. Jesus came to Earth and walked among mankind to experience the same temptations that were set before us and to triumph over them. Satan tempted Jesus, just as he tempted Adam. Satan offered Jesus power and glory if He would forsake God.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

God is the highest of all wisdom

Why is it so hard to find God’s will for our lives? My friends and I pray that we will know His will so we can be obedient and follow Christ as the Bible instructs, but this is one of the hardest things in the Christian life to accomplish. —...
RELIGION
Brunswick News

Veteran shares his journey through a long life

Veterans Day approaches, and I write this with hope that it may serve someone on a similar path to the one I have traveled. I was born during the Great Depression, into a multi-generational, subsistence-farm family of “Christians” who gave Jesus, Santa Claus and Easter Bunny the same respect. I went to the Korean War as a teen Marine. I came home an aged and angry agnostic.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Netflix’s ‘Procession’ Shines a Light on the Horrors of America’s Pedophile Priests

Tom McCarthy’s Oscar-winning Spotlight is a stirring tribute to the Boston Globe reporters who exposed the scourge of sexual abuse perpetrated (and covered up) by the Catholic Church, but what it fails to fully evoke is the life-altering trauma suffered by the victims of the church’s monstrous priests and bishops. Those individuals’ harrowing stories are the heart of Procession, a masterful new documentary from Robert Greene that charts the efforts of six Midwestern men to cope with their appalling childhood ordeals through the prism of cinematic drama. As deftly constructed as it is unbearably heartbreaking, Greene’s latest is a self-conscious endeavor that uses moviemaking to understand—and grapple with—long-buried historical anguish. It’s also one of the year’s finest films.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Coeur d'Alene Press

HISTORY CORNER: Coming to America

Millions of people from around the world have left their ancestral homes to come to America, believing their lives would be better and that they could build their American Dream. “People come here penniless but not cultureless,” said Mary Pipher, best-selling author and clinical psychologist. “They bring us gifts. We...
IMMIGRATION
Psychiatric Times

Life, Liberty, and Despair in Rural America

“Give me liberty, or give me death.” How does this apply to rural America today?. Our country’s current conflict about pandemic mandates may remind man of the famous quote, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” It is attributed to a speech of Patrick Henry in 1775, which is credited with inspiring the Virginia Convention to send troops for the Revolutionary War. Of course, history tells us that the quest for liberty was a key factor in our becoming a country. On the other hand, the quest for liberty of the southern states in the Civil War did not work out that way.
MENTAL HEALTH
Portland Tribune

Letters: We must make America a shining light again

Our readers also believe Congress must protect Medicare Advantage and that the I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Plan will increase congestion. The purpose of governments has been defined to serve three basic needs. They are to provide an umbrella of safety, to lend a helping hand when needed, and to give everyone the opportunity to be all that they can be.
PORTLAND, OR
Smithonian

An Archaeological Dig Reignites the Debate Over the Old Testament’s Historical Accuracy

If you stand on one of the outcroppings of the Timna valley, the most salient fact of the place is emptiness. Here in the heat-blasted flatlands of the Arava Desert, off a lonely road in southern Israel, it seems there’s nothing but stark cliffs and rock formations all the way to the jagged red wall of the Edomite Mountains across the Jordanian border. And yet the longer you spend in the Timna barrens, the more human fingerprints you begin to see. Scratches on a cliff face turn out to be, on closer investigation, 3,200-year-old hieroglyphics. On a boulder are the outlines of ghostly chariots. A tunnel vanishes into a hillside, the walls marked with the energetic strikes of bronze chisels. There were once people here, and they were looking for something. Traces of the treasure can still be seen beneath your feet, in the greenish hue of pebbles or the emerald streak across the side of a cave.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Statue Of Liberty#America#Gospel#Christians
WHAS11

'It's a betrayal of everything Jesus taught us': Catholic Bishops, pro-abortion groups at odds over Communion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pro-abortion rights advocates gathered in Baltimore Monday to oppose a document Catholic bishops from around the country say could lead to President Joe Biden being denied Holy Communion. In recent years, some Catholic church leaders have advocated for denying the president and other pro-abortion rights politicians Communion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Brunswick News

Don't forget the veterans who secured our freedom

They stood up for America when enemies abroad threatened the freedoms and blessings enjoyed by their countrymen. Saying goodbye to loved ones — to moms and dads, spouses, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters — they submitted their minds and bodies to weeks and months of strenuous training exercises and preparation.
MILITARY
redlakenationnews.com

Native Americans in court for broken promises

WASHINGTON – Members of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde were at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals today seeking justice after the United States government bulldozed a sacred site to add a highway turn lane near Mount Hood, Oregon. Members of the tribes had shared their pleas with the government to save the site but were ignored. In today's Slockish v. U.S. Federal Highway Administration oral argument, Becket asked the court for remedies against this injustice and for protection of the site in the future.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laurinburg Exchange

The People Never Spoke on Statues

Although some pundits and grifters may claim otherwise, there’s nothing new about populism. It comes in waves, often but not always in response to sharp economic downturns, and is driven by outrage against the mistakes or misdeeds of political elites. Sometimes that populist outrage is well-earned and its consequences beneficial....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
IE Voice

Black and Missing in America: Shining a Light

HBO is set to launch a four-part documentary series, BLACK AND MISSING, by film editor Geeta Gandbhir and journalist Soledad O’Brien, on November 23. The series follows founders and sisters-in-law Natalie and Derrica Wilson and their work bringing awareness to Black and missing people in the U.S. The launch of...
TV & VIDEOS
houstonianonline.com

America, here we come! Or not yet? | To travel

How many American lovers among our readers! Many in our mailbox are happy to have the opportunity to travel back to the United States from this week. The condition is that they are fully vaccinated and may show a negative corona test result. Most people have no problem. Anja Bolman...
TRAVEL
Birmingham Star

Biden bars Nicaraguan President from entering US

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): President Joe Biden on Tuesday proclaimed nearly all Nicaraguan officials, including President Daniel Ortega and his spouse, barred from entering the United States in response to alleged "repressive and abusive" acts by the Central American nation's government. "I have determined that it is in the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy