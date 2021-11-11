CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Odd Travel Tip Says Put a Crayon in Your Wallet – Here’s Why

By Bruce Mikells
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As humans, we are fans of unique situations. That's why we tune in to watch guys jump motorcycles over canyons, or unknown singers impress the nation with their talents or pudgy but still incredibly talented guys sliding rocks on ice to win a gold medal in the Olympics. We like to...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Get a whole row to yourself on the plane with this handy trick

Catching a flight is a real lottery when it comes to getting space to yourself.Often, you’ll board to find the plane completely packed; while other times on a quiet flight, you can take over a whole row of seats and enjoy a much more comfortable flight.Now, one TikTok user has posted a savvy travel tip for getting an entire row of seats to yourself on a flight. The tip only works for those travelling as a pair - so couples, take note.Chelsea Dickenson, who posts travel videos on TikTok as @CheapHolidayExpert, gives two separate tactics for getting a whole row...
LOTTERY
smartertravel.com

Why You Should Always Bring a Large Ziploc Bag on a Flight

All of the products featured in this story were hand-selected by our travel editors. Some of the links featured in this story are affiliate links, and SmarterTravel may collect a commission (at no cost to you) if you shop through them. Next time you’re packing your carry-on for a flight,...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Say These 2 Words to a Flight Attendant, Expert Warns

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crayons
Clarion News

Get ready for your “revenge travel” with these travel tips

(BPT) - After a year and a half of not traveling or taking smaller, local trips, everyone is itching for the vacations the pandemic put on hold. This feeling of being hungry for travel is what some are calling “revenge travel”: the idea that people are more eager to travel after being homebound for so long and want to go big — whether splurging or finally heading to a bucket list destination.
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Protect Your Wallet Ahead Of Busy Holiday Travel Season

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — American Airlines is getting back on track after flight cancelations were seen across the country ahead of one of busiest times to travel. So how can you protect yourself ahead of the holiday season? “I’ve dodged it all, yes,” says frequent flyer Latisha Love at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. Love has learned the tricks of the trade to avoid the hassle and she’s also steering clear of the upcoming holiday travel season. “You can see it increasing, the volume is increasing now, security is increasing now, delays are increasing now, you have to be prepared for anything,” says...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WOWK 13 News

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
TRAVEL
michiganchronicle.com

Here’s Your Official Guide To Making Holiday Travel Decisions

With the holidays inching closer, health experts are weighing in on keeping safe at the holidays after last year’s deadly winter surge in new Covid-19 cases. There’s vaccines, masks and social distancing, but what precautions are necessary when attending or hosting family gatherings?. If you are among the 58.5% of...
TRAVEL
The Dogington Post

Headed to Grandma’s for the Holidays? Top Tips for Traveling With Your Dog

Any pet parent will tell you, the dog is a member of the family – so naturally, you want to include them in holiday plans! Whether you’re headed across town or across the country, these tips will assure an enjoyable trip for both you and your furriest family. Keep it...
PETS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

5 things I purchased for a cruise that I regretted buying

A lot of people get ready for a cruise vacation by hitting the mall or online shops to purchase a few items they think they will need onboard, but I've walked away later on regretting some of these purchases. Whether I thought they would make my life easier, or just...
CELL PHONES
WATE

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
CNET

3 reasons you shouldn't let your pets sleep in your bed

As a dog mom, I know how tempting it is to let your fur baby sleep with you in the bed. Pets love being with their humans, and especially at night time, they love to cuddle. Some people enjoy having pets sleep with them, but many people opt to have pets sleep in their crates or other beds. So is there only one right way when it comes to letting your pets sleep with you?
PETS
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
963xke.com

Expert: You Should Never Get Ice in Your Drinks at Restaurants

This might make you think twice before ordering your beverage with ice. An ice technician who goes by the name “the ice man” on TikTok recently posted about inspecting a filthy ice machine. In the video, he inspects the grimy machine, which has yellow and brown mold around the hinges....
FOOD & DRINKS
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Apartment Therapy

If You Still Store Condiments in the Fridge Door, You Should Know There’s a Better Way

Let’s face it: The bottom drawer of the fridge is nothing more than a black hole. We’ve all probably brought home a haul of fresh fruits and veggies, only to find them wilted or worse, moldy, in the same place a few weeks later. The issue? Many of us just don’t eat what we can’t see. Thankfully, one TikTokker has a super-smart solution to prevent food waste: Instead of storing food you want to eat in the drawers, keep them center stage in the door where your condiments go.
ENTERTAINMENT
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy