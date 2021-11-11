CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Cooke Announces New Varotal 30-95 and 85-215 T2.9 FF Zooms

By Brian Hallett
provideocoalition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas announced the launch of two exciting additions to its expanding range of Full Frame lenses. Two new Varotal/i FF zoom lenses bring leading-edge modern design and materials to this historic line of zoom lenses that were first seen in 1971, while the extensive Panchro/i Classic FF range offers the beloved...

www.provideocoalition.com

Comments / 0

Related
froknowsphoto.com

CANON’s WORST CAMERA YET?! Nikon STRIKES BACK!!!

This FIX is brought to you by Squarespace. I’ve been using Squarespace for my personal portfolio website for over a decade at this point and I think you sould too. To get your 14 day free trial, head on over to http://squarespace.com/froknowsphoto , if you decide it’s for you, please use the code FroKnowsPhoto at checkout to get 10% off your first order.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

COCO-MODO: new Bebob battery adapters for RED Komodo

The new COCO-MODO-V and COCO-MODO-A battery adapters from Bebob for the RED KOMODO allow the camera to be operated with V- or Gold-Mount batteries, for a much longer runtime. It’s good news for users of the RED Komodo, as Bebob announced the company is expanding its portfolio of adapters for V-Mount and Gold-Mount batteries with two new models: via the COCO-MODO-V and COCO-MODO-A the camera can be operated with V- or Gold-Mount batteries – which ensures a much longer runtime than the supplied Canon BP 955.
RETAIL
provideocoalition.com

How to brand Zoom ZHP-1 headphones

You may recall that back in 2018, I reviewed the unbranded —yet brandable— CB-1 isolating headphones from Status Audio. After about three years of nearly daily use, the cushions on the CB-1 finally wore out. I had the Zoom ZHP-1 here from when I reviewed the Zoom ZDM-1 microphone a year ago in November 2020. I hadn’t reviewed the ZHP-1 since the prototype review unit I received of the kit was missing the cable for the headphone, so I didn’t review it. The main focus at that time was to review the ZDM-1 microphone. However, since in the past, I had trouble replacing pads on headphones, rather than trying to do that with the CB-1, instead I decided to brand the the Zoom ZHP-1 headphones and put them into service, by adding a cable to it. Ahead are the steps to brand your Zoom ZHP-1 or other branded headphones, as well as how I compare the ZHP-1 with the Status Audio CB-1 and the Sony MDR-7506.
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

Blackmagic Design Announces New URSA Broadcast G2

Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, a next-generation professional broadcast camera with a 6K digital film sensor that brings digital film quality to both traditional and online broadcasters. The advanced 6144 x 3456 digital film sensor provides exceptional low light performance with dual gain ISO of up to...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Design#Handheld#Varotal#Panchro
provideocoalition.com

Frame.io: new update expands Camera to Cloud workflows

Industry adoption of Frame.io Camera to Cloud connection will grow even faster now, as popular filmmaking applications are able to work with C2C, and access widens to Android phones. Frame.io expands Camera to Cloud workflows with its new update, now released, which brings hardware support for the latest Aaton Cantar...
CELL PHONES
techlicious.com

The Best Indoor TV Antenna for HD and 4K

An indoor HDTV antenna is a must-have accessory for cord-cutters. That's because OTA (over-the-air) broadcasts are available free of charge, while getting local channels through streaming services can be expensive and chews up Internet bandwidth. Although the selection of channels varies depending on where you live, much of North America's...
ELECTRONICS
case.edu

New features available through latest Zoom update

A recent update of the Zoom client offers new tools for both hosts and participants. Some of the best features include:. Select your school’s background or video filter to show your association with CWRU. You can find them by opening the Zoom application on your device, going to settings (gear icon) and then selecting “Backgrounds & Filters.”
TECHNOLOGY
provideocoalition.com

Digital Anarchy launches PowerSearch 3.0 for Premiere Pro

The new PowerSearch 3.0 allows editors to use Digital Anarchy’s search engine to find dialog in all footage, sequences, markers, and captions in a Premiere Pro project. Digital Anarchy announced the release of PowerSearch 3.0 for Adobe Premiere Pro, the company’s powerful search engine that integrates within Premiere Pro, enabling editors to quickly scour an entire project or Premiere Production for dialog and instantly locate specific clips and sequences based on those keyword searches. PowerSearch takes advantage of transcripts generated by Transcriptive A.I. or Adobe’s new transcription service to find dialog and phrases.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models from Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL

As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices. However, you’ll be pleased to discover that as the technology becomes more mainstream, it also becomes cheaper to make, meaning you’ll be able to save a bit of money on your ridiculously sized TV. (That being said, if you’re trying to buy one of the best 85-inch TVs, be prepared to drop at least $1,500.) Whether you’re looking to get a QLED model from Samsung or one of LG or Sony’s OLED...
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

Canon’s 2021 holiday gift guide

It’s time for Black Friday, Christmas and all those things that make people give – and hope to receive – gifts. Here is Canon’s list of products that can be used as gifts for someone special. Or for yourself!. If you’re a Canon user or know someone who uses products...
ELECTRONICS
WTNH

Polaroid cameras are back: 6 instant-print cameras that are popular in 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Popular instant-print cameras It’s not easy to find unique gifts, especially with so many high-tech options saturating the market and topping holiday wish lists. This year, however, a blast from the past is becoming one of the season’s hottest gifts: instant print cameras.  Instant print […]
ELECTRONICS
bizjournals

Zoom Video paid a New England company millions for the 'ZOOM' trademark

The company formerly known as Zoom Telephonics has sold its "ZOOM" trademark to the video conferencing provider Zoom Video Communications Inc., gaining a one-time cash boost. Graham Chynoweth, CEO of the Manchester, NH company that changed its name to Minim Inc. earlier this year, said in a call with analysts this week that the company completed the sale of Zoom-related trademark assets for $4 million.
MANCHESTER, NH
TrendHunter.com

Compact 8K Cinema Cameras

Sony has unveiled the newest addition to its lineup of premium digital cinema cameras, the VENICE 2. The new cinema camera builds on its predecessor, the VENICE, adding a host of new features while maintaining its compact design. New features of the VENICE 2 include internal recording and the option...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Making a Movie? These 6 Laptops Are Perfect for Student Filmmakers

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With so many laptops on the market, filmmakers and film students might find themselves confused about which brand or model to purchase. Thankfully, there are a lot of high-quality laptops available that are great for film editing and other needs. Regardless of whether you’re a student or a more experienced filmmaker, you’ll be multi-tasking more often than not — which means that you’ll need a...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: Price cuts on robot vacuums, Samsung TVs and headphones

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running, but some products are already running short on stock. Headliner offers like a sub-$250 Roku TV and Samsung and HP Chromebooks have already moved from available ("add to cart") to "check availability nearby." That said, there are still some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
mobilesyrup.com

Walmart’s Black Friday sale starts today at 9pm ET

Walmart recently released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 18th at 7am ET/4pm PT and online on November 17th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Thanks to a new flyer shared by RedFlagDeals, we know about a bunch of deals that would soon be available.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy