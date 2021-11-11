OLMC STREAM program encourages hands-on learning

Martin, Tenn.–The STREAM Program at Martin Primary School finished up in a “wheely” fun way. Last week the focus was inventors and inventions. MPS has some very creative students! This week students learned all about cars. From forces of motion to cars then and now, students learned about how automobiles are built, how they work, and how they have evolved over the years. On Thursday, Mr. Tom Taylor and Mr. Alex Campbell from Taylor Automotive talked about the many differences in the 1929 Ford Model A Woody and a 2021 Jeep Cherokee L. The grand finale was creating cars with sweet treats. Thank you to all of the parents that allowed their children to participate in this program. We appreciate our program teachers: Mrs. Kim Castleman, Mrs. Alison Whaley-Crotts, Miss Rachel Fowler and Mrs. Becky Jackson. Thank you for making learning fun!

MARTIN, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO