OLMC STREAM program encourages hands-on learning

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Lady of Mount Carmel School is developing a STREAM program that benefits our students through an afterschool club supporting robotics and the First LEGO League Challenge (FLL). According to the FLL website, “First LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to children through fun, exciting hands-on...

buckscountyherald.com

