The ending of this one was inevitable. That didn’t make the finish any less storybook-esque, though. In the final girls race of the PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey on Saturday, it was, again, Mia Cochran who crossed the finish line first. Cochran, a Moon Area High School senior, finished with a time of 18:08 to win the PIAA Class 3A title. The victory marked her third consecutive state championship and came just nine days after she completed the three-peat in the WPIAL championships at California University of Pennsylvania.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO