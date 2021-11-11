Hunterdon Blood Bank in need of O Positive, O Negative blood donors

LA GRANDE – The American Red Cross in Eastern Oregon are looking for blood donors. Recently it was announced that there is a shortage of blood and platelets. Grande Ronde Hospital is encouraging Union County and beyond to step up to the challenge and flood the blood bank. Sheldon and Linda Strand, Coordinators of the local blood drawing said the next scheduled blood drawing is today (November 16th) from 12 to 6 and tomorrow (November 17th), 9 to 3, and hope to have at least 60 more donors from the past. In September the local blood draw received 206 units, nearly 26 gallons. The drawing will take place at the LDS Church in La Grande at 12th and Gekeler. Donors are encouraged to register, but walk-ins are welcome.

