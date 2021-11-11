Pivoting: It’s not just a “Friends” meme

You may have heard before that TikTok's algorithm is different from that of other social platforms, as Hootsuite explains. The For You Page is more than just a "following" page; it's the algorithm's pick of videos it thinks a user will like. It usually does a pretty good job, which is part of what helps the app hook so many users. Still, because this highly curated page is determined by math, sometimes you'll find a video and have absolutely no idea what's going on or why it applies to you. This often happens when a trend has taken off: Until you see multiple iterations of the video, you might not realize it's a trend — and even once you've caught on, it's not always apparent where the trend originated or why it's so popular.

