TV Series

Pivoting: It’s not just a “Friends” meme

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of us have experienced a moment in our lives when we were thrown for a loop, when something happens that shakes us up a bit. Maybe we felt like we bombed an important presentation, or maybe we lost a business deal that we had been working hard to...

buckscountyherald.com

primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Mobile Banking
goodshomedesign.com

Best Friends Built These Tiny Homes Just to Live Next to Each Other

When you’re young, you usually want to spend all the time with your friends. As people grow up, this idea slowly fades away. For the people featured in this next story, it’s not the case. They have built their tiny houses next to each other so they can live in a friendly neighborhood (literally) and have fun together. For the latter they have set up a 1,500-square-foot community building. That is commitment! Houses have a modern design and they are custom made for fitting the needs of the owners. When you see the photos you won’t believe that the price tag for each home was under $40.000. Also, all of the structures are sustainable and environmentally-friendly.
HOME & GARDEN
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
INTERNET
Mashed

TikTok's Food Dance Meme Explained

You may have heard before that TikTok's algorithm is different from that of other social platforms, as Hootsuite explains. The For You Page is more than just a "following" page; it's the algorithm's pick of videos it thinks a user will like. It usually does a pretty good job, which is part of what helps the app hook so many users. Still, because this highly curated page is determined by math, sometimes you'll find a video and have absolutely no idea what's going on or why it applies to you. This often happens when a trend has taken off: Until you see multiple iterations of the video, you might not realize it's a trend — and even once you've caught on, it's not always apparent where the trend originated or why it's so popular.
THEATER & DANCE
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Amber's weight loss since 7 Little Johnstons first aired is inspirational

TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons is back for a new season. During the first episode, Amber’s weight loss did not go unnoticed by viewers. Now at its tenth season, the series follows the Johnston family, known for being the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs. Housewife Amber Johnston is the...
WEIGHT LOSS
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans Of Cheating On Them Inside Of Their Home

They've kept the bulk of their relationship behind the scenes as unfavorable headlines have often surfaced, but Stevie J and Faith Evans's failed marriage is receiving the trending topic treatment. The longtime friends met way back when during the days of Stevie working as a Bad Boy producer. Faith was, of course, in a relationship with Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace at the time, but all these years later, they found love with each other.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Will the Metaverse change reality It's already happened

The fear that the ?metaverse? ? an immersive, virtual, augmented world being developed by the company formerly known as Facebook ? could change reality for the worse misses the fact that much of life is already mediated digitally. The idea that reality in the future will be a world of...
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mashed

Oreo Lovers Are Divided On Its New Cookie Announcement

How often do you tear open a bag or box of supermarket cookies? If you're anything like the average American, you'll consume between four and seven packages of ready-to-eat cookies per year (via Statista). Since Nabisco's Oreo cookies are consistently the United States' best-selling brand (via The Spokesman-Review), chances are you've wolfed down your fair share of these crispy, intensely chocolaty, creme-stuffed sandwich cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS

