Fitzpatrick votes in favor of infrastructure act

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), a Republican, released the following statement following the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:. “With the House passage of the historic Bipartisan...

MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin Applauds House Vote to Pass Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin released the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which makes a historic investment to create jobs and rebuild America’s infrastructure. In August, the Senate passed the bipartisan legislation 69-30 with Baldwin’s support, and it now heads to President Biden to be signed into law.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mauinow.com

Highlights of Bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

On Friday, Nov. 5, the US House of Representatives passed the Senate version of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs and deal with the climate crisis while turning it into an economic opportunity. Hawaiʻi’s two representatives, Ed Case and Kaialiʻi Kahele, both voted in favor of the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Congresswoman Miller Statement on Infrastructure Vote

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS)– Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) released the following statement regarding her vote against House Democrats’ Infrastructure Bill/Pathway to Socialism:. “West Virginia needs targeted investment in our roads, bridges, waterways, and broadband. Projects like King Coal Highway, Corridor H, and the Bluestone Dam will help meet our state’s transportation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Bob Casey Predicts Neighboring Sen. Joe Manchin Will Be On Board To Pass Build Back Better Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey says now that the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is law, Congress needs to pass the president’s Build Back Better plan. In an interview on Tuesday with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Casey said he’s confident that all fifty Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will join together to pass the bill. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the House to pass the Build Back Better plan this week, Pennsylvania’s senior senator says it will take longer in the Senate. But in the end, Casey expects his colleagues, including Manchin, to be on board. The new infrastructure law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Senator Casey shares impact of Infrastructure Bill on Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Biden, will directly impact Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and broadband. “It’s really a substantial investment, maybe you could say unprecedented investment, in Pennsylvania,” said Bob Casey, U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania. Senator Casey said some of the money will go toward […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rockproducts.com

Landrieu to Oversee Implementation of Infrastructure Act

President Biden named Mitch Landrieu senior advisor responsible for coordinating implementation of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In this role, Landrieu will oversee the most significant and comprehensive investment in American infrastructure in generations – work that will create millions of high-paying jobs while boosting economic competitiveness in the world, strengthening our supply chains and acting against inflation for the long term, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
pdjnews.com

Tom Vilsack on passage of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack released the following statement following passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by the U.S. Congress. The bill will now go to President Biden for his signature. “This is a transformative, historic investment for America as President Biden delivers on his promise to rebuild the physical infrastructure of our country, grow the economy for decades…
CONGRESS & COURTS
