CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hot Spot: “I Can’t Believe I Said That”, Jay-Z Regrets Making Big Pimpin’ Song [WATCH]

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 6 days ago

#JayZ says he regrets making Big Pimpin, #TheWeeknd...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Andy Cohen About NeNe Leakes Returning to ‘RHOA,’ “I Think She Would Probably Prefer That I Keep Her Name Out Of My Mouth And That Is What I’m Going To Honor”

Andy Cohen has seemingly responded to NeNe Leakes’ notion of possibly returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). Reality Blurb reported that NeNe’s words reportedly came back to bite her in the a**. Cohen responded to her petition, describing their on-again-off-again relationship as “complicated” on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Left “Heartbroken” After Jason Mraz Loses $1 Million Puzzle

The second half of the episode was a tight race, but ultimately, Mraz made it to the bonus round once more. With a shot at $1 million, Mraz had to solve a puzzle with the clue “in the kitchen.” The clue, which had two words read “_ R _ _ N _ E _ _ N.” Mraz fired away guesses, even snagging the second word “pan,” but couldn’t get the write answer: “BROWNIE PAN.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
okcheartandsoul.com

Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4 Year Old Daughter [WATCH]

#BizMarkie is being laid to rest & #FettyWap’s 4-year-old daughter passed away & #TurquoiseMiami, the mother spoke out for the first time. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spot#Big Pimpin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
okcheartandsoul.com

Gary’s Tea: DMX’s Family Clears Rumors Surrounding His Passing [WATCH]

#DMX family members want you to know what to be aware of when it comes to his passing. They made a statement clearing all of the rumors. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
FOOD & DRINKS
okcheartandsoul.com

Gary Shares What’s Been Stressing Him Out The Most During Quarantine [WATCH]

April is stress awareness month and we’re talking about what’s been having us stressed lately. Gary with da Tea opens up about how he’s been handling his bills and stress during the pandemic. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy