Hot Spot: “I Can’t Believe I Said That”, Jay-Z Regrets Making Big Pimpin’ Song [WATCH]

Andy Cohen has seemingly responded to NeNe Leakes’ notion of possibly returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). Reality Blurb reported that NeNe’s words reportedly came back to bite her in the a**. Cohen responded to her petition, describing their on-again-off-again relationship as “complicated” on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live.
Ashanti is still fielding questions about Nelly, whom she ran into at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz back in September. In a new interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti was asked what Nelly said in her ear when he made a beeline toward the singer from across the stage during the battle.
The second half of the episode was a tight race, but ultimately, Mraz made it to the bonus round once more. With a shot at $1 million, Mraz had to solve a puzzle with the clue “in the kitchen.” The clue, which had two words read “_ R _ _ N _ E _ _ N.” Mraz fired away guesses, even snagging the second word “pan,” but couldn’t get the write answer: “BROWNIE PAN.”
#BizMarkie is being laid to rest & #FettyWap’s 4-year-old daughter passed away & #TurquoiseMiami, the mother spoke out for the first time. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
We’re sending prayers for #BabyBlue of #PrettyRicky who was shot recently and Brat has an update on #DMX’s funeral services. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
https://youtu.be/pxKT-II2D6E Nick Cannon came to the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry and spilled it all! The talk show host gave us the rundown of what we can expect on his talk show. Nick shares why it was important to him to bring his colleagues up with him as he goes through this new venture. He also […]
#DMX family members want you to know what to be aware of when it comes to his passing. They made a statement clearing all of the rumors. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
April is stress awareness month and we’re talking about what’s been having us stressed lately. Gary with da Tea opens up about how he’s been handling his bills and stress during the pandemic. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
Comments / 0