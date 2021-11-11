CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26 summit nears conclusion after surprise U.S.-China pledge to tackle climate change

By Chloe Taylor, Holly Ellyatt
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational lawmakers, business leaders and activists convened in Glasgow, U.K. on Thursday in the final days of the COP26 climate summit. Delegates have been asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature...

wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Alok Sharma
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Space.com

Satellites discover huge amounts of undeclared methane emissions

Huge amounts of uncounted emissions of highly warming greenhouse gas methane are being released by "super-emitters" all over the world, satellite observations reveal. Scientists have only recently worked out how to detect methane emissions from space, but what they have seen since has taken them by surprise. The greenhouse gas, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, is leaking from gas pipelines, oil wells, fossil fuel processing plants and landfills all over the world. It is frequently released through negligence and improper operations; the emissions, in many cases, are not accounted for in mandatory greenhouse gas inventories.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Global leaders pledge to fight climate change at COP26

As world leaders leave a crucial climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, it's now time for diplomats to negotiate pledges made during the conference. Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate change expert and U.S. president of the social networking site "We Don't Have Time" joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the urgency of fulfilling commitments to tackle global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
wjtn.com

COP26 updates: US, China pledge to work together on climate crisis

(GLASGOW, Scotland) -- Leaders from nearly every country in the world have converged upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that experts are touting as the most important environmental summit in history. The conference, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was designed as...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

China and U.S. to make joint statement at COP26 climate summit

GLASGOW (Reuters) -China and the United States, the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, will make a joint statement later on Wednesday at the COP26 climate summit, a spokesperson for the Chinese delegation said. The statement was expected at 1800 GMT on the “China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing...
POLITICS
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

COP26: Why we need more women at the top tackling climate change

There should be more women at the top of multilateral organisations to help alleviate the financial impact of climate change, according to Amanda Blanc. Blanc is the CEO of British insurer Aviva, and chair of a climate action group. The group has released a report on the impact of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
wsgw.com

U.S. and China release new joint climate pledge

The U.S. and China released a joint agreement Wednesday affirming the two superpowers and adversaries would work together to combat the climate crisis, with urgency this decade. The agreement states that both nations, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, will establish a working group “which will meet regularly” to...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

China Is Sabotaging Big Climate Pledge at COP26 Conference, Says Report

The main reason for holding the COP26 conference is to get world leaders to agree to a joint declaration on how they’ll go about trying to prevent a climate catastrophe—but, according to CNN, that effort is at serious risk of failure because a group of nations, including China and India, is refusing to sign up. CNN reported Thursday morning that a group of 22 nations—known collectively as the Like-Minded Developing Countries—have demanded that an entire section on the mitigation of climate change be removed from the draft COP26 agreement, which was released earlier this week. That section commits nations to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to “revisit and strengthen” their climate plans by the end of 2022. Diego Pacheco, the chief negotiator for Bolivia, which is part of the LMDC group, told CNN: “We requested the presidency remove completely the section on mitigation.”
INDIA

