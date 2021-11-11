CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Key signaling networks are dysregulated in patients with the adipose tissue disorder, lipedema

By Musarat Ishaq
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Lipedema, a poorly understood chronic disease of adipose hyper-deposition, is often mistaken for obesity and causes significant impairment to mobility and quality-of-life. To identify molecular mechanisms underpinning lipedema, we employed comprehensive omics-based comparative analyses of whole tissue, adipocyte precursors (adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs)), and...

S100B dysregulation during brain development affects synaptic SHANK protein networks via alteration of zinc homeostasis

Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are caused by a combination of genetic predisposition and nongenetic factors. Among the nongenetic factors, maternal immune system activation and zinc deficiency have been proposed. Intriguingly, as a genetic factor, copy-number variations in S100B, a pro-inflammatory damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP), have been associated with ASD, and increased serum S100B has been found in ASD. Interestingly, it has been shown that increased S100B levels affect zinc homeostasis in vitro. Thus, here, we investigated the influence of increased S100B levels in vitro and in vivo during pregnancy in mice regarding zinc availability, the zinc-sensitive SHANK protein networks associated with ASD, and behavioral outcomes. We observed that S100B affects the synaptic SHANK2 and SHANK3 levels in a zinc-dependent manner, especially early in neuronal development. Animals exposed to high S100B levels in utero similarly show reduced levels of free zinc and SHANK2 in the brain. On the behavioral level, these mice display hyperactivity, increased stereotypic and abnormal social behaviors, and cognitive impairment. Pro-inflammatory factors and zinc-signaling alterations converge on the synaptic level revealing a common pathomechanism that may mechanistically explain a large share of ASD cases.
Adipose MDM2 regulates systemic insulin sensitivity

The intimate association between obesity and type II diabetes urges for a deeper understanding of adipocyte function. We and others have previously delineated a role for the tumor suppressor p53 in adipocyte biology. Here, we show that mice haploinsufficient for MDM2, a key regulator of p53, in their adipose stores suffer from overt obesity, glucose intolerance, and hepatic steatosis. These mice had decreased levels of circulating palmitoleic acid [non-esterified fatty acid (NEFA) 16:1] concomitant with impaired visceral adipose tissue expression of Scd1 and Ffar4. A similar decrease in Scd and Ffar4 expression was found in in vitro differentiated adipocytes with perturbed MDM2 expression. Lowered MDM2 levels led to nuclear exclusion of the transcriptional cofactors, MORC2 and LIPIN1, and thereby possibly hampered adipocyte function by antagonizing LIPIN1-mediated PPARÎ³ coactivation. Collectively, these data argue for a hitherto unknown interplay between MDM2 and MORC2/LIPIN1 involved in balancing adipocyte function.
Circulating sTweak is associated with visceral adiposity and severity in patients with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome

Hypoxia is linked to an inflammatory imbalance in obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). Circulating soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like weak inducer of apoptosis (sTWEAK) is a cytokine that regulates inflammation and insulin resistance in adipose tissue. This study first investigated sTWEAK concentrations in patients OSAS and evaluated associations between sTWEAK concentrations and visceral adiposity, metabolic dysfunction, and hypoxia observed in OSAS. Forty age, sex, and body mass index-matched patients with simple habitual snoring (HSS) and 70 patients with OSAS were included. Patients were divided according to OSAS severity: mild-moderate (apnea"“hypopnea index, AHI 5"“30Â events/h) and severe (AHI"‰â‰¥"‰30 events/h). Anthropometric data, glucose metabolism, visceral fat (VF) ratio, and sTWEAK levels were compared. sTWEAK levels were higher in the OSAS group than in the HSS group (931.23"‰Â±"‰136.48 vs. 735.22"‰Â±"‰102.84Â ng/L, p"‰="‰0.001). sTWEAK levels were higher in severe OSAS than in mild-moderate OSAS (1031.83"‰Â±"‰146.69 vs. 891.01"‰Â±"‰110.01Â ng/L, p"‰="‰0.002. When we evaluated the sTWEAK value and AHI, VF ratio, total cholesterol, blood pressure, homeostasis model of assessment-insulin resistance, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein using multiple regression analysis, a significant correlation was found between sTWEAK levels and AHI (p"‰<"‰0.001). It was found that sTWEAK levels were not correlated with glucose metabolism and VF ratio. Increased circulating sTWEAK levels were associated with the severity of OSAS. High sTWEAK levels were correlated with increased AHI. sTWEAK concentrations are linked to severe OSAS.
CD98-induced CD147 signaling stabilizes the Foxp3 protein to maintain tissue homeostasis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Regulatory T cell (Treg) stability is necessary for the proper control of immune activity and tissue homeostasis. However, it remains unclear whether Treg stability must be continually reinforced or is established during development under physiological conditions. Foxp3 has been characterized as a central mediator of the genetic program that governs Treg stability. Here, we demonstrate that to maintain Foxp3 protein expression, Tregs require cell-to-cell contact, which is mediated by the CD147-CD98 interaction. As Tregs are produced, CD147, which is expressed on their surface, is stimulated by CD98, which is widely expressed in the physiological environment. As a result, CD147's intracellular domain binds to CDK2 and retains it near the membrane, leading to Foxp3 dephosphorylation and the prevention of Foxp3 degradation. In addition, the optimal distribution of Foxp3+ Tregs under both pathological and physiological conditions depends on CD98 expression. Thus, our study provides direct evidence that Foxp3-dependent Treg stability is reinforced in the periphery by the interaction between CD147 and CD98 in the surrounding environment. More importantly, Tregs with high CD147 expression effectively inhibit inflammatory responses and maintain Foxp3 stability, which has guiding significance for the application of Tregs in immunotherapy.
Psilocybin therapy increases cognitive and neural flexibility in patients with major depressive disorder

Psilocybin has shown promise for the treatment of mood disorders, which are often accompanied by cognitive dysfunction including cognitive rigidity. Recent studies have proposed neuropsychoplastogenic effects as mechanisms underlying the enduring therapeutic effects of psilocybin. In an open-label study of 24 patients with major depressive disorder, we tested the enduring effects of psilocybin therapy on cognitive flexibility (perseverative errors on a set-shifting task), neural flexibility (dynamics of functional connectivity or dFC via functional magnetic resonance imaging), and neurometabolite concentrations (via magnetic resonance spectroscopy) in brain regions supporting cognitive flexibility and implicated in acute psilocybin effects (e.g., the anterior cingulate cortex, or ACC). Psilocybin therapy increased cognitive flexibility for at least 4 weeks post-treatment, though these improvements were not correlated with the previously reported antidepressant effects. One week after psilocybin therapy, glutamate and N-acetylaspartate concentrations were decreased in the ACC, and dFC was increased between the ACC and the posterior cingulate cortex (PCC). Surprisingly, greater increases in dFC between the ACC and PCC were associated with less improvement in cognitive flexibility after psilocybin therapy. Connectome-based predictive modeling demonstrated that baseline dFC emanating from the ACC predicted improvements in cognitive flexibility. In these models, greater baseline dFC was associated with better baseline cognitive flexibility but less improvement in cognitive flexibility. These findings suggest a nuanced relationship between cognitive and neural flexibility. Whereas some enduring increases in neural dynamics may allow for shifting out of a maladaptively rigid state, larger persisting increases in neural dynamics may be of less benefit to psilocybin therapy.
Comparative analysis of default mode networks in major psychiatric disorders using resting-state EEG

Default mode network (DMN) is a set of functional brain structures coherently activated when individuals are in resting-state. In this study, we constructed multi-frequency band resting-state EEG-based DMN functional network models for major psychiatric disorders to easily compare their pathophysiological characteristics. Phase-locking values (PLVs) were evaluated to quantify functional connectivity; global and nodal clustering coefficients (CCs) were evaluated to quantify global and local connectivity patterns of DMN nodes, respectively. DMNs of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder, schizophrenia (SZ), mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer's disease (AD) were constructed relative to their demographically-matched healthy control groups. Overall DMN patterns were then visualized and compared with each other. In global CCs, SZ and AD showed hyper-clustering in the theta band; OCD, MCI, and AD showed hypo-clustering in the low-alpha band; OCD and MDD showed hypo-clustering and hyper-clustering in low-beta, and high-beta bands, respectively. In local CCs, disease-specific patterns were observed. In the PLVs, lowered theta-band functional connectivity between the left lingual gyrus and the left hippocampus was frequently observed. Our comprehensive comparisons suggest EEG-based DMN as a useful vehicle for understanding altered brain networks of major psychiatric disorders.
Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
Slit3 secreted from M2-like macrophages increases sympathetic activity and thermogenesis in adipose tissue

Beiging of white adipose tissue (WAT) is associated with an increase of anti-inflammatory M2-like macrophages in WAT. However, mechanisms through which M2-like macrophages affect beiging are incompletely understood. Here, we show that the macrophage cytokine Slit3 is secreted by adipose tissue macrophages and promotes cold adaptation by stimulating sympathetic innervation and thermogenesis in mice. Analysing the transcriptome of M2-like macrophages in murine inguinal WAT (iWAT) after cold exposure, we identify Slit3 as a secreted cytokine. Slit3 binds to the ROBO1 receptor on sympathetic neurons to stimulate Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II signalling and norepinephrine release, which enhances adipocyte thermogenesis. Adoptive transfer of Slit3-overexpressing M2 macrophages to iWAT promotes beiging and thermogenesis, whereas mice that lack Slit3 in myeloid cells are cold-intolerant and gain more weight. Our findings shed new light on the integral role of M2-like macrophages for adipose tissue homeostasis and uncover the macrophage"“Slit3ï»¿"“sympathetic neuronï»¿"“adipocyte signalling axis as a regulator of long-term cold adaptation.
Health
Drug-drug interactions in atrial fibrillation patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants

Polypharmacy is common in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), making these patients vulnerable to the occurrence of potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs). We assessed the risk of ischemic stroke and major bleeding in the context of concomitant treatment with potential DDIs in patients with AF prescribed direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). Using the common data model (CDM) based on an electronic health record (EHR) database, we included new users of DOACs from among patients treated for AF between January 2014 and December 2017 (n"‰="‰1938). The median age was 72Â years, and 61.8% of the patients were males, with 28.2% of the patients having a CHA2DS2-VASc score in category 0"“1, 49.4% in category 2"“3, and 22.4% in category"‰â‰¥"‰4. The CHA2DS2-VASc score was significantly associated with ischemic stroke occurrence and hospitalization for major bleeding. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that increased risk of ischemic stroke and hospitalization for major bleeding was associated with the number of DDIs regardless of comorbidities:"‰â‰¥"‰2 DDIs was associated with ischemic stroke (OR"‰="‰18.68; 95% CI, 6.22"“55.27, P"‰<"‰0.001) and hospitalization for major bleeding (OR"‰="‰5.01; 95% CI, 1.11"“16.62, P"‰<"‰0.001). DDIs can cause reduced antithrombotic efficacy or increased risk of bleeding in AF patients prescribed DOACs.
Deletion of p38Î³ attenuates ethanol consumption- and acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice through promoting Dlg1

Acetaminophen (APAP) is one of the major causes of drug-induced acute liver injury, and ethanol may aggravate APAP-induced liver injury. The problem of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury becomes increasingly prominent, but the mechanism of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury remains ambiguous. p38Î³ is one of the four isoforms of P38 mitogen activated protein kinases, that contributes to inflammation in different diseases. In this study we investigated the role of p38Î³ in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury. Liver injury was induced in male C57BL/6"‰J mice by giving liquid diet containing 5% ethanol (v/v) for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol (25% (v/v), 6"‰g/kg) once or injecting APAP (200"‰mg/kg, ip), or combined the both treatments. We showed that ethanol significantly aggravated APAP-induced liver injury in C57BL/6"‰J mice. Moreover, the expression level of p38Î³ was up-regulated in the liver of ethanol-, APAP- and ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Knockdown of p38Î³ markedly attenuated liver injury, inflammation, and steatosis in ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Liver sections of p38Î³-knockdown mice displayed lower levels of Oil Red O stained dots and small leaky shapes. AML-12 cells were exposed to APAP (5"‰mM), ethanol (100"‰mM) or combined treatments. We showed that P38Î³ was markedly increased in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells, whereas knockdown of p38Î³ significantly inhibited inflammation, lipid accumulation and oxidative stress in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. Furthermore, we revealed that p38Î³ could combine with Dlg1, a member of membrane-associated guanylate kinase family. Deletion of p38Î³ up-regulated the expression level of Dlg1 in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. In summary, our results suggest that p38Î³ functions as an important regulator in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury through modulation of Dlg1.
Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
The impact of lactate clearance on outcomes according to infection sites in patients with sepsis: a retrospective observational study

Whether lactate clearance (LC) influences outcomes differently depending on the infection site in sepsis cases is not fully elucidated. Herein, we analyzed LC's clinical utility as a predictor of patient outcomes according to infection site. This retrospective study, conducted at two tertiary emergency critical care medical centers in Japan, included patients with sepsis or septic shock. The associations between infection site (lungs vs. other organs) and in-hospital mortality and ventilator-free days (VFDs) were evaluated using univariable and multivariate analyses. We assessed LC's ability to predict in-hospital mortality using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. Among 369 patients with sepsis, infection sites were as follows: lungs, 186 (50.4%); urinary tract, 45 (12.2%); abdomen, 102 (27.6%); and other, 36 (9.8%). Patients were divided into a pneumonia group or non-pneumonia group depending on their infection site. The pneumonia group displayed a higher in-hospital mortality than the non-pneumonia group (24.2% vs. 15.8%, p"‰="‰0.051). In the multivariate analysis, lower LC was associated with higher in-hospital mortality [adjusted odds ratio (AOR), 0.97; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.96"“0.98; p"‰<"‰0.001] and fewer VFD [adjusted difference p value (AD), âˆ’"‰1.23; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.42 to âˆ’"‰0.09; p"‰="‰0.025] in the non-pneumonia group. Conversely, LC did not affect in-hospital mortality (AOR 0.99; 95% CI 0.99"“1.00; p"‰="‰0.134) and VFD (AD âˆ’"‰0.08; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.06 to 1.91; p"‰="‰0.854) in the pneumonia group. Given the differences in the impact of LC on outcomes between the pneumonia and non-pneumonia groups, this study suggests that optimal treatment strategies might improve outcomes. Further studies are warranted to validate our results and develop optimal therapeutic strategies for sepsis patients.
Alterations in meibomian glands in patients treated with intensity-modulated radiotherapy for head and neck cancer

Patients undergoing intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) for head and neck cancer may have increased incidence of dry eye disease and the exact mechanism is unclear. The present study aims to assess tear film and meibomian gland (MG) features in patients who received IMRT for head and neck cancer not involving the orbital area. Twenty-seven patients (64.7"‰Â±"‰9.8Â years) and 30 age-matched controls (61.4"‰Â±"‰11.0Â years) underwent a comprehensive dry eye work-up. Compared to the control group, the patients had more lid margin abnormalities, and worse meibum quality. The MG loss, calculated as (tarsal area-MG area)/tarsal area, was higher in the patient group in both the upper (53.0"‰Â±"‰12.0% vs. 35.1"‰Â±"‰10.3%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower lids (69.5"‰Â±"‰12.6% vs. 48.5"‰Â±"‰12.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). In the patient group, more MG loss in the lower lids correlated with worse meibum quality (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.029). In contrast, there was no significant difference in aqueous tear production level, measured with Schirmer test. Patients treated with IMRT for head and neck cancer seemed to have comparable lacrimal gland function to the controls despite more dry eye symptoms. However, the patients had MG functional and morphological changes, which may present a higher risk for developing dry eye disease.
A distributed fMRI-based signature for the subjective experience of fear

The specific neural systems underlying the subjective feeling of fear are debated in affective neuroscience. Here, we combine functional MRI with machine learning to identify and evaluate a sensitive and generalizable neural signature predictive of the momentary self-reported subjective fear experience across discovery (n"‰="‰67), validation (n"‰="‰20) and generalization (n"‰="‰31) cohorts. We systematically demonstrate that accurate fear prediction crucially requires distributed brain systems, with important contributions from cortical (e.g., prefrontal, midcingulate and insular cortices) and subcortical (e.g., thalamus, periaqueductal gray, basal forebrain and amygdala) regions. We further demonstrate that the neural representation of subjective fear is distinguishable from the representation of conditioned threat and general negative affect. Overall, our findings suggest that subjective fear, which exhibits distinct neural representation with some other aversive states, is encoded in distributed systems rather than isolated 'fear centers'.
Ainsliadimer C, a disesquiterpenoid isolated from Ainsliaea macrocephala, ameliorates inflammatory responses in adipose tissue via Sirtuin 1-NLRP3 inflammasome axis

Interleukin-1Î² (IL-1Î²), a key pro-inflammatory cytokine, is majorly produced by macrophages through NOD-, LRR-, and pyrin domain-containing protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome, which has been identified as the culprit to deteriorate the inflammatory crosstalk between macrophages and adipocytes. Ainsliadimer C (AC) is a disesquiterpenoid isolated from Ainsliaea macrocephala. In the current study, we investigated the effects of AC on adipose tissue inflammation in co-culture of macrophages and adipocytes in vitro as well as in LPS-treated mice in vivo. We showed that AC (20"“80"‰ÂµM) dose-dependently inhibited the secretion of IL-1Î² from LPS plus ATP-stimulated THP-1 macrophages by inhibiting the activation of NLRP3 inflammasome. Furthermore, we found that AC treatment activated NAD+-dependent deacetylase Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), resulting in reduced acetylation level of NLRP3. Molecular modeling analysis revealed that binding of AC to sirtuin-activating compound-binding domain increased the affinity of the substrate to the catalytic domain of SIRT1. Moreover, AC (80"‰ÂµM) significantly attenuated macrophage-conditioned medium-induced inflammatory responses in 3T3-L1 adipocytes. In LPS-induced acute inflammatory mice, administration of AC (20, 60"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, ip) for 5 days significantly suppressed the pro-inflammatory cytokine levels in serum and epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT), attenuated macrophage infiltration into eWAT, and mitigated adipose tissue inflammation. The beneficial effects of AC were blocked by co-administration of a selective SIRT1 inhibitor EX-527 (10"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1). Taken together, AC suppresses NLRP3-mediated IL-1Î² secretion through activating SIRT1, leading to attenuated inflammation in macrophages and adipose tissue, which might be a candidate to treat obesity-associated metabolic diseases.
Enhancing osteoblast survival through pulsed electrical stimulation and implications for osseointegration

Electrical stimulation has been suggested as a means for promoting the direct structural and functional bonding of bone tissue to an artificial implant, known as osseointegration. Previous work has investigated the impact of electrical stimulation in different models, both in vitro and in vivo, using various electrode configurations for inducing an electric field with a wide range of stimulation parameters. However, there is no consensus on optimal electrode configuration nor stimulation parameters. Here, we investigated a novel approach of delivering electrical stimulation to a titanium implant using parameters clinically tested in a different application, namely peripheral nerve stimulation. We propose an in vitro model comprising of Ti6Al4V implants precultured with MC3T3-E1 preosteoblasts, stimulated for 72Â h at two different pulse amplitudes (10Â ÂµA and 20Â ÂµA) and at two different frequencies (50Â Hz and 100Â Hz). We found that asymmetric charge-balanced pulsed electrical stimulation improved cell survival and collagen production in a dose-dependent manner. Our findings suggest that pulsed electrical stimulation with characteristics similar to peripheral nerve stimulation has the potential to improve cell survival and may provide a promising approach to improve peri-implant bone healing, particularly to neuromusculoskeletal interfaces in which implanted electrodes are readily available.
Instrumental variable analysis using offspring BMI in childhood as an indicator of parental BMI in relation to mortality

Childhood BMI shows associations with adult mortality, but these may be influenced by effects of ill health in childhood on BMI and later mortality. To avoid this, we used offspring childhood BMI as an instrumental variable (IV) for own BMI in relation to mortality and compared it with conventional associations of own childhood BMI and own mortality. We included 36,097 parent"“offspring pairs with measured heights and weights from the Copenhagen School Health Records Register and register-based information on death. Hazard ratios (HR) were estimated using adjusted Cox regression models. For all-cause mortality, per zBMI at age 7 the conventional HR"‰="‰1.07 (95%CI: 1.04"“1.09) in women and 1.02 (95%CI: 0.92"“1.14) in men, whereas the IV HR"‰="‰1.23 (95%CI: 1.15"“1.32) in women and 1.05 (95%CI: 0.94"“1.17) in men. Per zBMI at age 13, the conventional HR"‰="‰1.11 (95%CI: 1.08"“1.15) in women and 1.03 (95%CI: 0.99"“1.06) in men, whereas the IV HR"‰="‰1.30 (95%CI: 1.19"“1.42) in women and 1.15 (95%CI: 1.04"“1.29) in men. Only conventional models showed indications of J-shaped associations. Our IV analyses suggest that there is a causal relationship between BMI and mortality that is positive at both high and low BMI values.
Pancreatic cancer evolution and heterogeneity: integrating omics and clinical data

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), already among the deadliest epithelial malignancies, is rising in both incidence and contribution to overall cancer deaths. Decades of research have improved our understanding of PDAC carcinogenesis, including characterizing germline predisposition, the cell of origin, precursor lesions, the sequence of genetic alterations, including simple and structural alterations, transcriptional changes and subtypes, tumour heterogeneity, metastatic progression and the tumour microenvironment. These fundamental advances inform contemporary translational efforts in primary prevention, screening and early detection, multidisciplinary management and survivorship, as prospective clinical trials begin to adopt molecular-based selection criteria to guide targeted therapies. Genomic and transcriptomic data on PDAC were also included in the international pan-cancer analysis of approximately 2,600 cancers, a milestone in cancer research that allows further insight through comparison with other tumour types. Thus, this is an ideal time to review our current knowledge of PDAC evolution and heterogeneity, gained from the study of preclinical models and patient biospecimens, and to propose a model of PDAC evolution that takes into consideration findings from varied sources, with a particular focus on the genomics of human PDAC.
Spatiotemporal dynamics of a glioma immune interaction model

We report a mathematical model which depicts the spatiotemporal dynamics of glioma cells, macrophages, cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes, immuno-suppressive cytokine TGF-Î² and immuno-stimulatory cytokine IFN-Î³ through a system of five coupled reaction-diffusion equations. We performed local stability analysis of the biologically based mathematical model for the growth of glioma cell population and their environment. The presented stability analysis of the model system demonstrates that the temporally stable positive interior steady state remains stable under the small inhomogeneous spatiotemporal perturbations. The irregular spatiotemporal dynamics of gliomas, macrophages and cytotoxic T-lymphocytes are discussed extensively and some numerical simulations are presented. Performed some numerical simulations in both one and two dimensional spaces. The occurrence of heterogeneous pattern formation of the system has both biological and mathematical implications and the concepts of glioma cell progression and invasion are considered. Simulation of the model shows that by increasing the value of time, the glioma cell population, macrophages and cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes spread throughout the domain.
Oral vaccination of piglets against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae using silica SBA-15 as an adjuvant effectively reduced consolidation lung lesions at slaughter

Mycoplasma (M.) hyopneumoniae is the main pathogen of porcine enzootic pneumonia (PEP). Its controlling is challenging, and requires alternative strategies. This study aimed to develop an oral vaccine against M. hyopneumoniae using a nanostructured mesoporous silica (SBA-15) as an adjuvant, and compare its effect with an intramuscular (IM) commercial vaccine (CV). Fifty 24Â day-old M. hyopneumoniae-free piglets composed five equal groups for different immunization protocols, consisting of a CV and/or oral immunization (OI). Control piglets did not receive any form of immunization. All piglets were challenged with M. hyopneumoniae strain 232 on D49 by tracheal route. IgA antibody response in the respiratory tract, bacterial shedding and serum IgG were evaluated. The piglets were euthanized on 28 (D77) and 56 (D105) days post-infection. Lung lesions were macroscopically evaluated; lung fragments and bronchoalveolar fluid (BALF) were collected for estimation of bacterial loads by qPCR and/or histopathology examination. All immunization protocols induced reduction on Mycoplasma-like macroscopic lung lesions. IgA Ab responses anti-M. hyopneumoniae, the expression of IL-4 cytokine and a lower expression of IL-8 were induced by CV and OI vaccines, while IgG was induced only by CV. Oral immunization using silica as a carrier-adjuvant can be viable in controlling M. hyopneumoniae infection.
