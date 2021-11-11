Oncology Nutrition Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue Analysis by 2021-2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "World Spreads Market Report 2021-2027". Spreads Market is valued approximately at USD 29.23 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Spreads contains fats, healthy vegetable butter and oil. These are popular among the youth to be used in the food products such as breads, crackers and others for enhancing taste, texture & flavor. The global Spreads market is driven by growing demand for convenience food products such as processed food, instant food among others. According to Statista, Convenience Food market size is projected to reach USD 585 billion by 2025 from USD 433 billion in 2019. Another important driving factor is the growing number of product launches with new unique flavors. For instance, in April 2021, DouxMatok, launched Incredo Sugar solution, chocolate spreads with 50% less total added sugars and rich in nutritional fibers. Also, in September 2021, Chobani with Edesia Nutrition launched peanut butter flavored nutrient spreads.

