As per the survey by Fact.MR, the global raw frozen seafood market is estimated to total a valuation of US$ 27 Bn in 2021. Driven by increasing demand for convenient food across the globe, the market is projected to surpass US$ 43.3 Bn through 2031. Historically, the market registered growth at 3.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. However, with the onset of COVID-19, which triggered hoarding practice among consumers as they adopted extended period of self-isolation, the demand for frozen food surged. Driven by this, the sales of organic frozen seafood increased exponentially during the FQ-20.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO