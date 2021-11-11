Precision Livestock Software Market is Going to Boom with Farmbrite, BoviSync, Aeros A Cultura Company, Datalab Agro

According to the new market research report "Bottled Water Processing Market by Technology (Disinfection, Ion exchange, Filtration, and Packaging), Equipment (Filters, Bottle washers, Blow molders, Shrink wrappers, and Others), Product Type, Packaging Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bottled Water Processing Market is estimated to account for about USD 211.61 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 315.96 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The increase in demand for packaged drinking water in the Asia Pacific region has played a considerable role in the bottled water processing market. As a result of the growing demand for potable water, bottled water processing equipment manufacturers are opting for membrane filtration technologies, to eliminate unwanted elements from water and to enhance the quality and shelf-life of drinking bottled water. The water treatment equipment manufacturers are developing innovative technological solutions and systems to convert high salinity waters such as seawater and brackish waters to potable drinking water, as the demand for drinking water is increasing in water-short areas.

INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO