Created for public areas, Street Art is usually quite thought provoking. Where some forms of defiant, and vandalistic graffiti are offensive, there are other forms of street art that can be very uplifting. As the most hybrid form of artistic expression in the world, street art can change the entire character of an otherwise drab, or dismal area. This is change for the better! Of course, the issue of permission does enter into the equation, but street art is often times executed after an agreement has been made.

