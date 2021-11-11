CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Monoclonal Antibody therapy is a form of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to bind mono specifically to specific cells or proteins. Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies harness the highly evolved specificity of adaptive immunity...

houstonmirror.com

Thailand Flexible Packaging Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

The Thailand Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 3% during the forecasting period (2021-2028). Flexible packaging refers to a package or material made of flexible and easily yielding materials, that when filled or closed can be readily changed into multiple shapes. It is composed of plastics, papers, and metals as the critical components of flexible packaging products, which are made from foil, paper sheet, laminated paper, and plastic layers.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Biological Seed Treatment Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the biological seed treatment market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the biological seed treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%-11%. In this market, microbial is the largest segment by ingredient type, whereas corn is largest by crop. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like g acceptance of streamlined guidelines, procedures, and effective feedback.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

The Immunosuppressant Segment Is Expected To Contribute Major Revenue Share In Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market

The recent study by Fact.MR on Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
houstonmirror.com

Alfalfa Hay Market Report, Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Alfalfa Hay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Alfalfa Hay Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Alfalfa hay refers to animal fodder obtained from the alfalfa plant. It is widely used to feed livestock as it is rich in protein, energy, minerals, vitamins, calcium and fiber. It has a higher nutrient content than grass hay and is widely available in the form of pellets, cubes and bales. Nowadays, alfalfa hay also finds applications in manufacturing animal nutritional supplements to promote proper growth and boost the immune system.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Global Paper Packaging Market Size will grow with a CAGR of 5.91% from 2020 to 2027

Globally, paper packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to protect, preserve, and transport a wide range of products. In addition, paper packaging can be customized to meet the customers' needs or product-specific needs. The attributes, like lightweight, biodegradability, and recyclability, are the added advantages of paper packaging. Further, making paper packaging an essential component for packaging. Moreover, single-use plastic is increasingly being replaced by paper-based packaging due to its sustainable nature. According to Renub Research analysis, by the end of the year 2027, Global Paper Packaging Market is expected to be US$ 427.0 Billion.
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
houstonmirror.com

OSS & BSS Market Market Analysis 2021, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2027

OSS & BSS Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider OSS & BSS Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, OSS & BSS Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size 2021 Share, Growth by Top Company, Business Opportunity, Regional Analysis, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts By 2027

Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Supply Chain Analytics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Supply Chain Analytics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aircraft Cleaning Chemical Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2029

The recent study by Fact.MR on aircraft cleaning chemicals market offers a 10-year forecast between 2019 and 2029. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of aircraft cleaning chemicals market. The augmenting aviation sector, coupled with a considerably high number of individuals opting for air travel...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Portable Generators Market is Expected to Register a CAGR Value of 5% by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Portable Generators market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Portable Generators.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sales for Injectable Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Treatment to Surge at 6.4% through 2031- Market Attractiveness Evaluation By Fact.MR

Rising prevalence of cancer and increasing compliance of chemotherapy drugs are translating into demand for effective oral chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) treatment options. Considering this, Fact.MR projects the global Cannabinoids nausea and vomiting treatment market to grow at a positive 6% CAGR, reaching US$ 5.7 Bn in 2031. The...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Diagnostic Imagining Catheter Demand Grows at 6% CAGR as Cardiovascular Diseases Become More Prevalent

As per insights by Fact.MR, the global market for diagnostic imagining catheters is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, totaling US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2031. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among geriatric population is a primary factor propelling the growth of th ultrasound catheters market. The market will continue gaining from rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Latest Innovation in Global Bottled Water Processing Market

According to the new market research report "Bottled Water Processing Market by Technology (Disinfection, Ion exchange, Filtration, and Packaging), Equipment (Filters, Bottle washers, Blow molders, Shrink wrappers, and Others), Product Type, Packaging Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bottled Water Processing Market is estimated to account for about USD 211.61 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 315.96 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The increase in demand for packaged drinking water in the Asia Pacific region has played a considerable role in the bottled water processing market. As a result of the growing demand for potable water, bottled water processing equipment manufacturers are opting for membrane filtration technologies, to eliminate unwanted elements from water and to enhance the quality and shelf-life of drinking bottled water. The water treatment equipment manufacturers are developing innovative technological solutions and systems to convert high salinity waters such as seawater and brackish waters to potable drinking water, as the demand for drinking water is increasing in water-short areas.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Prominent Players Holds 50-60% Market Share of Steel Mill Liner During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Steel Mill Liner market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Steel Mill Liner.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market 2021|Global Industry Size, Statistics, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Research Report Forecast to 2027

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Drone Technology Market is Booming Worldwide with Pix4D, Draganfly, OnPoynt

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Drone Technology Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OnPoynt, Skyward - A Verizon Company, Pix4D & Draganfly etc.
ELECTRONICS
houstonmirror.com

Biometrics as a Service Market SWOT Analysis Including Key Players Accenture, Aware, Certibio, Fujitsu, Hypr Corp., Iritech, Leidos, M2sys

The global Biometrics as a Service research report gives an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future information. The study, which was done utilizing extensive primary and secondary research, has all the relevant market data. The analysis also gives data from segments like type, industry, channel, and others, also as market volume and value for each segment. The report also looks at the market's top players, distributors, and provides a series structure. It also considers the factors and qualities which will have sway on market sales growth.
MARKETS

