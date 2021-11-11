CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/11/21

By Zack Patraw
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 6 days ago

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Thursday, November 11th, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27O3V8_0ctIKABO00
Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Thursday, November 11th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

College Football games are set to kick off an exciting game on Thursday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The North Carolina Tarheels are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the number 21 team in the nation on ESPN and Watch ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET,

The game features two of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft. Sam Howell was regarded as arguably the best quarterback in the country by some during the preseason. He has recently seen his draft stock drop after a subpar year. Kenny Pickett has taken full advantage of the season and has risen to the top of the quarterback rankings for the NFL Draft Bible. He has completed 68.7% of his passes and has thrown 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His 3,171 passing yards rank fifth in the nation. There's a reason he's starting to be talked about more as the top quarterback in the NFL Draft -- Because he's very talented.

What day does college football start?

  • Date: Thursday, November 11th

How to watch college football games in Today

  • Watch ESPN
  • ESPN

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • North Carolina (UNC) @ Pittsburgh (Pitt) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

  • North Carolina (UNC) +205 @ Pittsburgh (Pitt) -250 (-6.5) | O/U 73.0
  • Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last six games.
  • The over for North Carolina is 7-1 in their last eight games as a road underdog.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

North Carolina (UNC) @ Pittsburgh (Pitt)

North Carolina (UNC) Tarheels

  • QB Sam Howell
  • RB Ty Chandler
  • WR Josh Downs
  • WR Antoine Green
  • K Grayson Atkins
  • LB Cedric Gray
  • LB Tomon Fox
  • DL Myles Murphy
  • LB Kaimon Rucker
  • DB Cam'Ron Kelly

Ole Miss Pass-Rusher Takes Center Stage

Massive Tight End Indicates He Is 50/50 About Turning Pro

Pittsburgh (Pitt) Panthers

  • QB Kenny Pickett
  • RB Israel Abanikanda
  • WR Jordan Addison
  • TE Lucas Krull
  • K Sam Scarton
  • LB SirVocea Dennis
  • DL Habakkuk Baldonado
  • DL Calijah Kancey
  • LB Cam Bright
  • LB Phil Campbell III
  • LB John Petrishen
  • DB Damarri Mathis

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama will have a new challenge versus Auburn with Bo Nix out

The annual Iron Bowl is next week, but this game will have a different vibe. Alabama football will face a different quarterback for the first time in three years. Bo Nix, a junior, suffered a broken ankle in Auburn’s meeting with Mississippi State. He will have surgery and miss the rest of the season. Nix, a native of Pinson, Ala., has played in two Iron Bowls. He earned a 48-45 victory over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in 2019 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart provides good news on Georgia football injury front, ‘repercussions’ of recent flu bug

ATHENS — Injuries and illness were two of the bigger concerns for the Georgia football team coming out of the win over Tennessee. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith and defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt both left in the fourth quarter of the win due to hits they sustained, while the likes of Jalen Carter and Warren Ericson were removed from the game due to a battle with the flu.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Espn College Football#American Football#Watch Espn#The Nfl Draft Bible#Unc#Ats#Pitt Rrb#Wr#Fox#Panthers
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Star Kirk Herbstreit

There are few bigger stars in sports media than Kirk Herbstreit. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is arguably the face of his sport. Herbstreit, of course, would argue differently, saying it’s all about the players and the coaches. While that might be true, when you think about college football, Herbstreit is likely one of the first faces that comes to mind.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson “Sent Home” From Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens sent star quarterback Lamar Jackson home early on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, was dismissed due to an illness. Thankfully, the illness “is not COVID-related,” according to Hensley. Coach John Harbaugh added that center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home, adding, “It’s that time of year,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
416
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy