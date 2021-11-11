How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/11/21

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Thursday, November 11th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

College Football games are set to kick off an exciting game on Thursday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The North Carolina Tarheels are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the number 21 team in the nation on ESPN and Watch ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET,

The game features two of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft. Sam Howell was regarded as arguably the best quarterback in the country by some during the preseason. He has recently seen his draft stock drop after a subpar year. Kenny Pickett has taken full advantage of the season and has risen to the top of the quarterback rankings for the NFL Draft Bible. He has completed 68.7% of his passes and has thrown 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His 3,171 passing yards rank fifth in the nation. There's a reason he's starting to be talked about more as the top quarterback in the NFL Draft -- Because he's very talented.

What day does college football start?

Date: Thursday, November 11th

How to watch college football games in Today

Watch ESPN

ESPN

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

North Carolina (UNC) @ Pittsburgh (Pitt) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

North Carolina (UNC) +205 @ Pittsburgh (Pitt) -250 (- 6.5 ) | O/U 73.0

) | O/U 73.0 Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The over for North Carolina is 7-1 in their last eight games as a road underdog.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

North Carolina (UNC) @ Pittsburgh (Pitt)

North Carolina (UNC) Tarheels

QB Sam Howell

RB Ty Chandler

WR Josh Downs

WR Antoine Green

K Grayson Atkins

LB Cedric Gray

LB Tomon Fox

DL Myles Murphy

LB Kaimon Rucker

DB Cam'Ron Kelly

Pittsburgh (Pitt) Panthers

QB Kenny Pickett

RB Israel Abanikanda

WR Jordan Addison

TE Lucas Krull

K Sam Scarton

LB SirVocea Dennis

DL Habakkuk Baldonado

DL Calijah Kancey

LB Cam Bright

LB Phil Campbell III

LB John Petrishen

DB Damarri Mathis

