Flagg, Lampley power Sam Houston past DIII LeTourneau 97-54

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Behind 29 points from blue-chip freshman Bryce McGowens, Nebraska rallied from a sluggish start to beat Sam Houston State 74-65 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 12. Check out all of the action in our photo gallery.
In his second game at Youngstown State, Tevin Olison scored 27 points to lead the Penguins to their first win of the 2021-2022 season, a 97-79 win at Southeast Missouri on Saturday night. The Penguins (1-1) trailed 39-37 at halftime, but outpaced the Redhawks 60-40 in the second half for...
Sam Houston State University is one of the latest colleges to be spotlighted on “The College Tour,” an Amazon Prime television series created by Emmy-nominated and multi-award-winning producers. The university is featured in season 2, which will air beginning Nov. 8 on Amazon Prime and Roku. In the episode, viewers...
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is one of many people having a laugh at Texas’ expense following their loss to lowly Kansas yesterday. But he also came to an interesting realization about what that loss may mean for the Longhorns. Appearing on SportsCenter this morning, Finebaum called it a historically bad loss...
The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks to bounce back following a disappointing season-opening loss this Friday night, as the Huskers play host to Sam Houston. Tipoff between the Huskers and Bearkats is set for 7:30 p.m. A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Friday’s game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Jameson Williams has emerged as Alabama’s top receiving threat. The Ohio State-transfer is a Biletnikoff Award finalist with the Crimson Tide. And that seems to rub Buckeyes fans the wrong way. According to the junior receiver, fans in Columbus, Ohio “disowned” him. “Ohio State fans be...
It was just one game in a long season, but it'd be sugarcoating it to say Nebraska basketball's opener wasn't a buzzkill. Someone put a drink on the new wood table without a coaster and now there's an annoying ring on it. Needs some serious work now to not let it show.
The landscape of college football forever changed when Texas and Oklahoma bolted from the Big 12 to the SEC. That left holes in the Big 12 that were filled by teams from the AAC, which in turn led to vacant holes in the AAC requiring more moves, and so on down the road. There won’t be many teams in the state that go unimpacted by the revolving door of conference affiliation. Sam Houston became the latest to announce a move with the Bearkats set to join Conference USA in July of 2023.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Pitt pulled away to beat Duke 54-29 on Saturday. Pickett threw for 405 yards as the Panthers (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 25 CFP) bounced back from a home loss to Miami a week earlier. They have their best nine-game record since an 8-1 mark in 2009.
Marcus Sasser had 19 points and hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts to help No. 15 Houston take control early and defeat visiting Virginia 67-47 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (3-0) led from start to finish and shot 11 for 20 from 3-point range. Kyler Edwards sank 5 of 6 long-distance attempts and totaled 18 points.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The only thing that has stopped SFA and Sam Houston State University from playing football against each other has been World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. Conference Realignment may soon be added to that list. Sam Houston is heading to Conference-USA less than six months...
It was a tremendous day for Bridge City senior track standout Caryss Carpenter as she signed an NCAA Division I track scholarship to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Carpenter has a long list of achievements, not only on the track and volleyball but in the classroom as well. Here...
ST. LOUIS – It was a record-setting performance for Saint Louis in a 127-54 victory over Harris-Stowe Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens (2-0) set school marks for largest victory margin (73 points), points in a half (73, first half) and field goals in a half (27, first half). They tied the Saint Louis record for field goals in a game (50).
After two weeks outside the U.S., the PGA Tour returns to the familiar state of Texas this week, for the Houston Open, an event that has origins dating all the way back to Byron Nelson’s victory in 1946. For the second consecutive year, a talented field will be congregating at...
Comments / 0