Flagg, Lampley power Sam Houston past DIII LeTourneau 97-54

The landscape of college football forever changed when Texas and Oklahoma bolted from the Big 12 to the SEC. That left holes in the Big 12 that were filled by teams from the AAC, which in turn led to vacant holes in the AAC requiring more moves, and so on down the road. There won’t be many teams in the state that go unimpacted by the revolving door of conference affiliation. Sam Houston became the latest to announce a move with the Bearkats set to join Conference USA in July of 2023.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO