Pressure Washer Accessories Market Size, Status, Growth | Industry Analysis Report 2020-2027

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle.
Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market.
The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
Comments / 0