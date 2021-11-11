Things To Do Today

Weddings are by their nature, inherently touching, but for one recent bride and groom, the ceremony was not only touching but tactile as well. When Kelly Anne and Anthony Ferraro decided to tie the knot, Kelly wanted to make the day extra special for her soon-to-be husband. Since Anthony is blind, she knew he wouldn’t get to view her in her wedding finery, but nonetheless, she was determined to make sure he got to “see” her by on their big day.

