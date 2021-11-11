CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is LTCC Technology?

Cover picture for the articleLTCC (Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic) technology is a way to manufacturer multilayer circuits from ceramic substrates. A typical LTCC device consists of multiple dielectric layers, screen-printed or photo-imaged low-loss conductors, embedded baluns, resistors & capacitors and via holes for interconnecting the multiple layers. LTCC devices are produced by applying...

everythingrf.com

Renesas Introduces Two New Dual-Polarization 5G mmWave Beamformer ICs

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has expanded its 5G beamformer IC family with two new dual-polarization mmWave devices optimized for 2x2 antenna architecture for 5G and broadband wireless applications with best-in-class performance in the n257, n258, and n261 bands. The highly integrated F5288 and F5268 transmitter/receiver (8T8R) chipsets sit on a small 5.1 x 5.1mm BGA package and feature the industry’s highest Tx output power capability in silicon – delivering more than 15.5 dBm linear output power per channel. With this combination, Renesas enables cost-efficient radio design with extended signal reach for wireless infrastructure applications including wide-area, small cell and macro base stations, as well as CPE, fixed wireless access (FWA) access points, and various other applications.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Blu Wireless Tactical Vehicle Node Enables 360° Dynamic Mesh Networking & V2X Connectivity

Blu Wireless has announced the launch of a new 360° Tactical Vehicle Node. This mmWave mobile mesh platform offers a balance of feature rich, independently configurable, and high-performance building blocks, enabling scalable tactical connectivity between vehicles. In contrast to commercial networks, tactical 5G military networks necessitate systems that are standalone,...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Menlo Micro Announces Commercial Availability of Industry’s First 40 Gbps Differential Switch

Menlo Microsystems have announced the formal qualification and production release of a DC to 20Gbps DPDT Differential Switch with Integrated Driver. The MM5600 is a unique double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing the industry’s highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), GPU/CPU, data center and cloud-based applications, as well as automated test equipment (ATE) device interface boards and high-speed computer peripheral interfaces.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Keysight’s 5G Test Platforms Selected by Ti Group for Wireless Device Conformance Validation

Keysight Technologies has been selected by the Ti Group to support wireless device conformance validation. The Ti Group is a third-party inspection, test and certification services company headquartered in Shanghai, China. Keysight’s 5G Conformance Toolsets enable Ti Group’s electronics and electrical services sector to enhance 5G conformance testing capability. Ti...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

NXP and Ford Collaborate to Deliver Next Gen Connected Car Experiences and Services

NXP Semiconductors has collaborated with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience, and services across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E, and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 Series processors, working together to upgrade vehicles that help improve customer lifestyle and streamline the ownership experience.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Sofant Tech to Develop Low-power, Low-cost Satellite Communications Platform Using RF MEMS Technology

Sofant Technologies, a Scottish radio tech company, has received €7.3 million (nearly £6.2 million) in funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA). This financial backing will support the commercialization of its low-power, low-cost satellite communications platform. The funding comes as Sofant Technologies gears up...
ECONOMY
everythingrf.com

What is Cut-off Frequency in an RF Filter?

The cut-off frequency of a filter is the frequency characterizing a boundary between a passband and a stopband. Passband consists of the range of frequencies the filter lets through (minimal attenuation), and the stopband consists of the range of frequencies the filter rejects (high attenuation). The cut-off frequency is sometimes taken to be the point in the filter response where a transition band and passband meet, for example, as defined as the point at which the output level from the filter falls/rises by 50% (i.e., ±3 dB, since a fall/rise of 3 dB corresponds approximately to half power) of the in-band level, assuming a constant input level. It is also sometimes referred to as the half power or ±3 dB frequency.
SCIENCE
everythingrf.com

Teledyne e2v to Showcase AI-Enabled Nanosatellite with On-Board Imaging Processing at Space Tech Expo 2021

The Centre Spatial Universitaire de Grenoble (CSUG), in partnership with Teledyne e2v, will be using this year’s Space Tech Expo to provide visitors with a detailed demonstration of a high-performance image analysis system for CubeSat deployment. Intended for Earth observation tasks, this system will process the images on-board to build simplified binary maps of the areas before transmitting back from space, thereby significantly reducing the bandwidth overhead involved.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

What is Small Signal Gain?

Small Signal Gain is the gain/amplification provided by an amplifier in the linear region. In the input power vs output power graph for an RF amplifier, we observe that for a specific frequency range the output power of the amplifier is proportional to the input power (initially), and we get a linear relationship (straight line). Small signal gain is the gain in this linear region. As input power increases, the amplifier approaches saturation i.e., the linear relation between input and output power breaks. This point is called the 1 dB compression point (P1dB) and small signal gain can be calculated only up to this point.
SCIENCE
everythingrf.com

R&S Joins Car Connectivity Consortium to Support Dev of Smartphone to Car Communications

Rohde & Schwarz has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to support the organization's mission to foster industry-wide standards for communications between vehicles and smartphones. The company will contribute its broad expertise in mobile device and automotive technology testing. In particular, the company will provide its solutions for the development and production of UWB devices and modules for automotive applications such as keyless vehicle access.
CELL PHONES
everythingrf.com

R&S and Controlar to Introduce an Automotive Radar Test System at Productronica 2021

In a collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz, Controlar is releasing a new version of PARTS- Production-Ready Automotive Radar Test System powered by the new R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator for simulating artificial objects. A live demonstration of PARTS with the R&S AREG800A will be conducted this week at productronica 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Jade Using Cambium's 60 GHz cnWave Technology to Deliver Fixed Wireless Connectivity in Colorado

Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, announced that Jade Communications is using their radio links to offer multi-gigabit wireless connectivity in the city of Manassa, Colorado, to serve business and residential customers. The deployment leverages 60 GHz cnWave™ millimeter wave wireless technology from Cambium Networks. All Jade customers in Manassa can receive more bandwidths of up to 2 Gbps.
COLORADO STATE
everythingrf.com

Triad RF Expands Operations with a New Manufacturing Center

Triad RF Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave amplifiers and integrated radio systems, has opened a new Manufacturing Center, conveniently located opposite the company's existing Design Center in East Brunswick, New Jersey. This new facility increases Triad's manufacturing capacity sixfold and creates additional space to expand the company's innovative design center.
BUSINESS

