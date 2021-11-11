What is LTCC Technology?

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has expanded its 5G beamformer IC family with two new dual-polarization mmWave devices optimized for 2x2 antenna architecture for 5G and broadband wireless applications with best-in-class performance in the n257, n258, and n261 bands. The highly integrated F5288 and F5268 transmitter/receiver (8T8R) chipsets sit on a small 5.1 x 5.1mm BGA package and feature the industry’s highest Tx output power capability in silicon – delivering more than 15.5 dBm linear output power per channel. With this combination, Renesas enables cost-efficient radio design with extended signal reach for wireless infrastructure applications including wide-area, small cell and macro base stations, as well as CPE, fixed wireless access (FWA) access points, and various other applications.
