What is LTCC Technology?

The cut-off frequency of a filter is the frequency characterizing a boundary between a passband and a stopband. Passband consists of the range of frequencies the filter lets through (minimal attenuation), and the stopband consists of the range of frequencies the filter rejects (high attenuation). The cut-off frequency is sometimes taken to be the point in the filter response where a transition band and passband meet, for example, as defined as the point at which the output level from the filter falls/rises by 50% (i.e., ±3 dB, since a fall/rise of 3 dB corresponds approximately to half power) of the in-band level, assuming a constant input level. It is also sometimes referred to as the half power or ±3 dB frequency.

