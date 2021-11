As the Massachusetts hockey team closed its series against Providence College, a name that has not been forgotten is freshman Scott Morrow. Morrow has been the name to appear on the score sheet in UMass’ (6-2, 4-0 Hockey East) past three games against Merrimack and the Friars. Morrow’s first collegiate goal came in overtime to save the Minutemen from going into a high-risk situation in a shootout against the Warriors on Oct. 30. The goal was scored on a quick pass from junior forward Cal Kiefiuk where Morrow one-timed it to the back of the net to earn UMass a 5-4 victory.

