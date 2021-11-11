Scott Morrow starting to make a name for himself in the UMass lineup

The UMass men’s basketball team opens up its 2021 season vs. UMBC Tuesday as the 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball season tips off across the country. The Minutemen will open up their 2021 season at home at the Mullins Center in Amherst as head coach Matt McCall returns to the bench. UMass heads into the season with a transfer-heavy roster as McCall and the Minutemen try to turn things around and make a push for the NCAA Tournament. UMass will be looking to overcome the transfers of three starters, including leading scorer Tre Mitchell. The team does retain point guard Noah Fernandes and will be trying to work in transfers like Rick Kelly, Trent Buttrick, Michael Steadman, C.J. Kelly and Greg Jones. On the other side, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County is coming off a 2-6 record in a COVID-shortened 2020 season in America East last year. Unfortunately for those looking to catch the game on a normal TV channel, the game will not be aired via any conventional cable provider. Instead, the game will be streamed exclusively via ESPN+.

AMHERST, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO