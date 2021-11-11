CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Scott Morrow starting to make a name for himself in the UMass lineup

By Kayla Gregoire
Daily Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Massachusetts hockey team closed its series against Providence College, a name that has not been forgotten is freshman Scott Morrow. Morrow has been the name to appear on the score sheet in UMass’ (6-2, 4-0 Hockey East) past three games against Merrimack and the Friars. Morrow’s first collegiate goal...

dailycollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
uscho.com

No. 10 Western Michigan edges No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, 4-3; Morrow scores as UMass blanks Providence, 1-0; North Dakota wins 3-1 over Denver; Wisconsin, Ferris State earn conference upsets

Ethan Frank’s second goal of the night with just 1:26 left in regulation gave No. 10 Western Michigan a 4-3 win over visiting No. 4 Minnesota Duluth in front of 3,569 at WMU’s Lawson Arena. Drew Worrad chipped a pass across to Frank as they raced after a loose puck...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Collegian

UMass looks to start off its season with cohesive play against UMBC

Fans will finally witness the product of an eventful offseason for the Massachusetts men’s basketball team against University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Tuesday night in the first home game without COVID-19 restrictions since March of 2020. The Minutemen will need their bigs to step up both defensively and on...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
1stohiobattery.com

Patrik Laine's Injury Opens The Door For Yegor Chinakhov To Make A Name For Himself

The Columbus Blue Jackets didn't get the memo that this was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Through 10 games, the club is off to the best start in franchise history (tied with 2017-18) with a 7-3-0 record. And while much of the success has been tied to the expected characters - Elvis Merzlikins, Zach Werenski, Oliver Bjorkstrand, etc. - it's fair to say that the youth movement is ahead of schedule. Way ahead of schedule.
NHL
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Utah Jazz

The Indiana Pacers are in Utah to wrap up their four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Jazz. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
NBA
Laredo Morning Times

Florida-bound kicker is making a name for himself: 'That's Trey Smack'

Libby Smack sat in the bleachers at a national football kicking camp in Tennessee one July night last year when a family from Oklahoma walked behind her. "That's Trey Smack," one of the family's kids yelled while pointing toward a field. Then the child turned toward Libby Smack and asked...
NFL
chatsports.com

Veteran fullback Justin Morrow makes MLS swan song for Toronto FC

TORONTO - Justin Morrow will always be remembered for scoring the hat trick that sealed the Supporters’ Shield for Toronto FC in 2017. Good at both ends of the field with an impressive engine, the veteran fullback has always had a knack for showing up in the right place at the right time. And doing what’s needed.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Carvel
Person
Cale Makar
Daily Collegian

McCarthy: Breaking down UMass’ bottom-6 forward group

The Massachusetts hockey team relies on offensive and defensive contributions from the top of its lineup down to the bottom. No. 8 UMass’ (6-2, 4-0 Hockey East) top two forward lines are coming together, with Eric Faith slotting in on the first line to replace Josh Lopina, and Reed Lebster, Cal Kiefiuk and Anthony Del Gaizo completing the second unit.
HOCKEY
247Sports

UNC's Starting Lineup for Exhibition Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Hubert Davis has assembled what appears to be a deep and skilled roster for his first season as North Carolina's head coach. That gives him many options for lineups and rotations. For the team's exhibition game Friday (four days ahead of the season opener), he chose Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Kerwin Walton, Dawson Garcia, and Armando Bacot for the starting lineup.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Fast start not enough for UMass football in loss to Maine

AMHERST – The Alex Miller Era began with a flurry. UMass scored twice in the first quarter for the first time this season and built a 10-point lead in two drives. Junior running back Ellis Merriweather gained 100 yards. Maine only managed eight offensive plays. “I thought the guys had...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Nhl Draft#College Hockey#Providence College#Minutemen#Warriors
KRQE News 13

Jaelen House makes himself at home, leads Lobos to win in Pitino debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino had his first regular-season win as head coach of the University of New Mexico Lobos. The Lobos defeated Florida Atlantic University 99-92 at The Pit in Albuquerque Wednesday night. Point guard Jaelen House scored a game-high 30 points and brought energy to the Lobos...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball vs. UMBC: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch 2021 season opener

The UMass men’s basketball team opens up its 2021 season vs. UMBC Tuesday as the 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball season tips off across the country. The Minutemen will open up their 2021 season at home at the Mullins Center in Amherst as head coach Matt McCall returns to the bench. UMass heads into the season with a transfer-heavy roster as McCall and the Minutemen try to turn things around and make a push for the NCAA Tournament. UMass will be looking to overcome the transfers of three starters, including leading scorer Tre Mitchell. The team does retain point guard Noah Fernandes and will be trying to work in transfers like Rick Kelly, Trent Buttrick, Michael Steadman, C.J. Kelly and Greg Jones. On the other side, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County is coming off a 2-6 record in a COVID-shortened 2020 season in America East last year. Unfortunately for those looking to catch the game on a normal TV channel, the game will not be aired via any conventional cable provider. Instead, the game will be streamed exclusively via ESPN+.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy