Rep. Hogan will not seek a fourth term in office

State Rep. Don Hogan has decided not to seek a fourth term representing District 179.

Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said Wednesday he will continue to serve until his third term ends in 2022.

“It is always difficult to make a decision like this, but I feel it is the right time to let my constituents know that I will not be seeking re-election next year,” he said. “I have enjoyed serving the people of Glynn County and I sincerely appreciate the support and kind words of encouragement I have received from my friends and neighbors.”

Hogan serves on several house committees, including the Appropriations Committee, Economic Development and Tourism, Natural Resources and Environment, Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Consumer Affairs. He also is a member of the Information and Audits and the Special Rules Committee.

He previously served two terms as a Glynn County commissioner, including stints as its chair and vice-chair. He also has served as a vocational rehabilitation counselor, board member of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, area commissioner for Boy Scouts of America and as an advisory member of the Coastal Area Planning and Development Commission.

Hogan announced his support for Bob Duncan, vice chair of the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, as his replacement.

Duncan declared his candidacy Wednesday for the Republican nomination shortly after Hogan’s announcement.

“I encourage voters to support Bob Duncan for this seat,” Hogan said. “I have known Bob for many years. He grew up in Brunswick and has deep roots in our community. I feel confident that Bob will do an exceptional job as our next state representative. His experience, integrity and common sense will give the citizens of Glynn County strong leadership in Atlanta.”

Duncan described Hogan as “one of the most highly respected leaders in our General Assembly.”

“His accomplishments and the relationships he has built with legislators across the state have greatly benefited Georgians and Glynn Countians in particular,” Duncan said. “I appreciate Don’s friendship and support. I will look to him for advice as I work to protect Georgia families and the values that are important to all of us.”

State House and Senate members will be up for re-election next year.