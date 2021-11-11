CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gameplay videos show network test playthroughs

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can spend $100 or more on a network test key on Ebay. Or you can just watch 30 minutes of gameplay Elden ring from the network test on YouTube. Some selected influencers and some media outlets have...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games,...
FIFA
sirusgaming.com

Battlefield 2042: Battlefield Portal Gameplay Video Showcases Chaotic Battles

EA and DICE has recently released the newest Battlefield 2042: Battlefield Portal gameplay video and it features a rather chaotic battlefield between allies and enemies. In Battlefield Portal, players can combine the rules or make their own with elements from the classics to the newest Battlefield 2042 content. It allows them to replay the reimagined classics like Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. Deploy on popular classic maps with modern arsenal and content of Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Gran Turismo 7 gameplay trailer shows off liveries editor

A new Gran Turismo 7 gameplay trailer has been released, giving racing fans a closer look at the sequel’s livery editor. This is the latest in a series of behind the scenes videos being posted by Sony and Polyphony Digital on GT7’s long road to release. Gran Turismo creator, Kazunori...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Gameplay#German#Pietsmiet#Demon S Souls#Fromsoftware
videogameschronicle.com

A 19-minute Elden Ring gameplay preview video has been released

Bandai Namco and From Software have released the biggest chunk of Elden Ring gameplay footage to date. The 19-minute gameplay preview video offers “a brief introduction to Elden Ring’s fundamentals” and aims to convey some of the title’s mood and gameplay. The footage below is from a PC build still...
VIDEO GAMES
Bleacher Report

Forza Horizon 5 Review: Gameplay Videos, Impressions, Car List, Tracks, More

In many respects, the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 means the king is back. Or at least, that's the expectation going into the latest effort from developer Playground Games in a storied franchise that just keeps getting better. This one has to follow up on Forza Horizon 4 from 2018, which continued the ascent for the series with a 92 Metacritic rating.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Elden Ring Gameplay Video Reveals Dragon Bosses, Special Dungeons, & Collector’s Edition

Our best look at Elden Ring is here thanks to a 15-minute gameplay video shown off by developer FromSoftware. The footage isn’t completely unedited, but the long cuts of combat and exploration still do a great job at showing off wide-ranging landscapes and gargantuan bosses. A dragon enemy is the first combat encounter shown, as it strikes from the skies without warning and breathes fire from afar. Elden Ring’s scale is no doubt impressive, but a bit of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice-like stealth proves that FromSoftware gives players the freedom to approach situations however they would like.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
d1softballnews.com

a first look at the 5 heroes of the highly anticipated Network Test

Returning from the Interregnum with the Elden Ring gameplay video, FromSoftware returns to social media to publish two screenshots depicting the Senzaluce presets to be interpreted in the first, highly anticipated Network Test. In the now usual Friday afternoon appointment, FromSoftware’s social media curators take advantage of the enormous media...
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Elden Ring gameplay: Watch 15 minutes of new video from FromSoftware

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco showed off all-new gameplay from Elden Ring, next year’s big, open-world action role-playing game, in a video released Thursday. The new gameplay footage comes ahead of a playable network test for Elden Ring that will run Nov. 12-14. The 15-minute preview of Elden Ring showcases the...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: Bright Memory: Infinite Is Looking Promising In New Gameplay

Ahead of its PC launch next week, FYQD has released 14 minutes of stunning Bright Memory: Infinite footage. Across the pulse-pounding 14 minutes of gameplay, the intense hybrid shooter shows you everything it’s got. One minute you’ll be gunning down foes like a Call of Duty veteran, before pulling out your sword to engage in some brutal melee combat.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: First Elden Ring Gameplay Looks Absolutely Incredible

Where do we even begin with this? Do we start by commenting on the gorgeous art direction? Or maybe even the impressive world design? There's so much to choose from in regards to our first glimpse at Elden Ring, which is looking absolutely incredible. Bandai Namco has uploaded over 15...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Elden Ring gameplay trailer shows off open world, spectral horses

Today’s first look at gameplay for Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s highly-anticipated upcoming title, is all-encompassing. The 19-minute video from the developer offers details on everything in the game, including the random encounters that players can expect, new gameplay mechanics like crafting and stealth, and the changes that have come from giving players the option to do a little hop whenever they want.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Elden Ring Network Test Reveals New Classes

Developer From Software has recently announced new classes for their Elden Ring network test. The announcement was made through their social media account, giving us a glimpse of the five Tarnished classes that will be available next week. From the images we get a first look at the weapons and...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Pinocchio-inspired Lies of P shows off alpha gameplay

When Lies of P was first announced, I was awestruck by its concept. An action RPG Souls-like set in a dark Victorian world, where you play as essentially Pinocchio with weapons. It sounds wild! Now, after seeing some gameplay, Lies of P has left me with some weird lingering questions.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Release Time of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition; Gameplay Video Leaked

The release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will take place tomorrow. Just before that, however, a gameplay showing remastered Vice City has leaked online. Tomorrow will mark the release of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, a remaster of the iconic trilogy which includes GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. The biggest fans of the series are probably rubbing their hands together and looking forward to the launch of the refreshed versions. We finally know when exactly they will be able to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Shows Combat, Exploration and a Talking Pot

A 15-minute official gameplay video of Elden Ring, FromSoftware's latest game, has appeared online. The title will debut on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. As it announced, so it did. FromSoftware, the studio known from, among other titles, the Dark...
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Forza Horizon 5 Looks Jaw-Dropping in 8K60 Gameplay Video

Forza Horizon 5 is here at last, well at least it is for those who bought the premium version. However, if you’re a games pass gamer like myself, you’ll be waiting until tomorrow for the final rollout to everyone. It looks like it has been worth the wait too, as Playground Games have a track record of phenomenal game engines, and this is no exception. YouTuber’s Digital Dreams has shared a video of the game running at GPU busting 8K resolution, with Max Settings, and honestly, it looks like the game is running pretty smooth. Sure, they’re running it on an RTX 3090, but that’s still impressive to see smooth gameplay. It’s not fully 60 FPS, but it’s pretty damn good.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy