CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to charge your phone faster

By Jim Rossman
tucson.com
 6 days ago

Knowing your phone’s charging specs will help you buy the fastest charger. Every USB charger has some small print to tell you how much power is provided. Yes, you probably do need a faster USB charger. I had a conversation this week with a friend who needed to buy...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to remove a Google account from your phone

When you set up your phone for the first time, you’ll most likely add a Google account to take advantage of the many services they offer. We’re going to show you how to remove a Google account from your phone, in case you need to switch over to a new one.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Usb Cable#Samsung Galaxy S20#Usb#12v 1 5a#9v 2a
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Phone Without Power Button (Android and iPhone)

You may believe that pressing the power button on your phone is required to turn it off. But what if you accidentally break it or don’t have access to it? Is it possible to turn off your phone without the power button?. Turns out, you can. We’ve compiled a few...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

iPhone Hacks 2021: How to Record a Video While Playing Music on Your Phone

A viral TikTok video circulating online shows that Apple users can actually record video while playing music on the iPhone. In addition to this, there are other iPhone hacks that people should know, which include changing the default browser. iPhone Hacks 2021: How Do I Record Video While Playing Music...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Authority

How to sign out of Gmail on your phone or computer

Can you remember the last time you signed out of your Gmail account? Google asks you to periodically confirm your password for security purposes, but the chances are you haven’t needed to actually sign out in quite a while. But if, for example, you’re using someone else’s device to read...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Weekend poll: How did you buy your last phone?

This year's smartphone season was a little quieter than usual, with OnePlus skipping its routine T-series upgrade and LG out of the game altogether. We still managed to get some interesting new releases, of course. Two folding phones from Samsung and the Pixel 6 series from Google tempted phone nerds everywhere, with plenty of users heading out to buy a brand-new device.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to add a different Trusted Phone Number to your Apple ID

When creating an Apple account, you will have to add a phone number that can be used as a verification method for things like your iPhone and iPad. It will only be used to confirm your identity in case you forget your password or need to change certain security settings for your account.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How AI scene optimization works on your phone's camera

If you've got a flagship camera phone, you're probably wondering how it takes such incredible pictures. Phones brighten up shadows, blur out backgrounds for DSLR-like portrait shots, pump up colors and generally add pizzazz to pictures in a way traditional cameras don't. A big part of this process comes down...
CELL PHONES
CNET

'Alexa, call mom': How to make a phone call with your Amazon Echo

If you have an Amazon Echo Show 10, Echo Dot, Echo Flex or even the new Echo Show 15, you could consider ditching your landline. Not only can you try out cool Alexa music hacks and tons of commands, but you can use Alexa to call or message another Echo device. All you have to do is say "Alexa, call Mom" or "Alexa, call (insert name of whoever you're trying to get a hold of here)," and you can start an Echo-to-Echo voice or video call.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

How to use WhatsApp on your computer without a phone

WhatsApp is one of the most widely-used messenger platforms right now, and with it available across multiple systems like iPhones, Android devices, Windows, and macOS, it means that you can use WhatsApp pretty much anywhere and on almost any device. The catch in the past was that if you wanted...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13 charges your phone and AirPods Pro simultaneously

Keep your iPhone and AirPods Pro topped up with power when you have the Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13. This handy charger powers both your iPhone 13 and AirPods Pro at the same time. What’s more, the instant snap feature clips to your phone when you hold it near the magnetic charging spot. Even better, it has a 5,000 mAh portable charger. Just slide it out for up to 17 hours of additional power. And at just 11.77 mm slim, the portable charger is easy to carry anywhere. When it runs out of battery, simply place it back on the charging station for quick recharging. Meanwhile, the Anker 633 also has an integrated stand. Rotate it horizontally or vertically to view your phone in either portrait or landscape. Then, you can adjust the viewing angle up to 40°. Wireless charging is so convenient with this gadget.
ELECTRONICS
FOX59

Your old phone may not work for much longer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's time for an upgrade. Or at least it could be, according to the South Dakota Public Utility Commission (PUC). The reason for this is the phasing out of 3G networks by all major mobile carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. This will be happening in 2022, and PUC Chairman Chris Nelson wants South Dakotans to be ready.
CELL PHONES
techweez.com

How to Access WhatsApp Chats After You Have Lost Your Phone

For some time now, chat app WhatsApp has been testing a feature that allows users to link their accounts to other devices. The feature, which we covered here, works on other devices, mainly computers (not other smartphones), where a user links their account up to four devices. However, the feature...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete unwanted WhatsApp media from your Android phone

There are perks and downsides to using WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging app. An upside is that your contacts are more likely to be on WhatsApp, but at the same time, you also have to put up with those obnoxious good morning messages, expendable memes, and all sorts of unnecessary stuff that, once downloaded, will sit in your phone for eternity. But that growing pile can be particularly concerning on phones with limited internal storage, and with expandable memory becoming rare, it can be a challenge. Handling all the WhatsApp media and files running into several GBs can be a big and tedious task for sure, but here's our guide for cleaning WhatsApp photos, videos, files, and other stuff from your phone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy