How to charge your phone faster

Keep your iPhone and AirPods Pro topped up with power when you have the Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13. This handy charger powers both your iPhone 13 and AirPods Pro at the same time. What’s more, the instant snap feature clips to your phone when you hold it near the magnetic charging spot. Even better, it has a 5,000 mAh portable charger. Just slide it out for up to 17 hours of additional power. And at just 11.77 mm slim, the portable charger is easy to carry anywhere. When it runs out of battery, simply place it back on the charging station for quick recharging. Meanwhile, the Anker 633 also has an integrated stand. Rotate it horizontally or vertically to view your phone in either portrait or landscape. Then, you can adjust the viewing angle up to 40°. Wireless charging is so convenient with this gadget.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO