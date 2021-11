To be the champs, you got to beat the champs. The Big Horn volleyball team wouldn’t have it any other way, but it came with some late drama. Leading 2-sets-to-none (set 1 was 25-22 and set 2 was 25-23), the Lady Rams saw their advantage disappear, as Sundance would show why they were the 2-time defending state champs, by tying up the score at 2 (set 3 was 25-15, and set 4 was 25-12).

BIG HORN, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO