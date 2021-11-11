CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dysregulated neutrophilic cell death in SLE: a spotlight on ferroptosis

By Kim Ohl
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 392 (2021) Cite this article. In the recent issue of Nature Immunology, Li et al. present a mechanistic insight into neutrophilic cell death and its role in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).1. Several groups reported an altered neutrophil function and enhanced...

www.nature.com

#T Cell#Sle#Cancer Cell#Cell Biology#Dysregulated Neutrophilic#Nature Immunology#Ferroptosis#Nash#Ros
