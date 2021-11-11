CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Yoga Studio System Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth | Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, Motionsoft

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Yoga Studio System Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Yoga Studio System...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Tempeh Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2026

The demand for meat analogs which taste and appear exactly like meat is preferential amongst consumers who have aggressively reduced meat consumption in their diets. Almost 16% of the global population consumes soybean, while many are also focusing on habituating the consumption of mostly plant-based foods. Over the last few years, tofu manufacturers have increased their production by 10%. Besides, tofu is also the most similar analog for a meat substitute, and consequently, other soyfood products like tempeh are also gaining popularity. Soy food products like tempeh and tofu also offer an economic benefit, right from the agricultural to the commercial class. Tempeh meets at the nexus of many converging trends, such as the demand for ethically sourced food, traditional food, probiotic, and savory food. Asia Pacific is the leading market in terms of probiotic product launches, mainly driven by countries such as China, South Korea, and Australia. The tempeh market is also expected to witness a concomitant growth due to the aggressive growth of its sister segment – fermented vegan drinks.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Air Data System Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Astronautics, Meggitt, Resa Airport Data Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Air Data System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Air Data System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Data Virtualization Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Microsoft, VMware, Cisco

The Latest research coverage on Data Virtualization Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Lost and Found Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Crowdfind, Reclaimhub, Tracncare

Lost and found software-defined as a tool has been designed to enhance customer service and efficiently document and track lost and found items. It consists of a feature that has an ability of mass updating records and has been quite time saver as well. This solution can be accessed through the internet from anyplace, anytime. It is helpful in sports events, hotels, airports, music festivals, and conventions centres are among the venues which tend to have a location for lost and found. The use of technologies such as image recognition system automatically identifies the type of item found, colour and location where the item was found, moreover it also offers the details such as brand, and serial numbers or IDs can be identified. The increasing demand to reduce workload while increasing customer satisfaction and the return rate is booming the demand for lost and found software in the market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Truck-as-a-Service Market is Set to Develop New Growth Story with Daimler, Trimble, MAN

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Truck-as-a-Service Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Daimler Truck & Bus, Fleet Advantage, Fleet Complete, MAN Truck & Bus, Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Application Release Automation Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants XebiaLabs, Plutora, Catamorphic

The Latest research coverage on Application Release Automation Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Competency-based Education Spending Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Blackboard, Ellucian, Instructure

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Competency-based Education Spending Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Competency-based Education Spending Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Competency-based Education Spending Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electrical Estimating Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | FieldPulse, TurboBid, Esticom

Electrical Estimating software was developed specifically to handle the needs of construction firms that operate in the Electrical, T&D, and Low Voltage trades. Electrical estimating software program for all types of work such as new residential construction, commercial, industrial, multi-family, remodeling, service work, flat rate, etc. An estimating solution that allows electrical contractors to manage contracts, prepare bids, manage, and re-use quotes.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Video Email Software Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Video Email Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are BombBomb, Vidyard, Lyceum Technologies, Dubb, Covideo, Bonjoro, OneMob, ScreenRec, LogMeIn, Magnifi, Motionlab, Quickpage, Rephrase.ai, Sendspark, Viewed etc.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Cross-border E-commerce Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come with AliExpress, EBay, Amazon

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Cross-border E-commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AliExpress, EBay, Amazon, Taobao, Tmall Global, ETao, JD, Wish, Newegg, Lazada etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Employment Screening Services Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Paycor, REED, Capita

Significant transformation in technology over the past decades has had a profound impact on the recruitment strategies, staffing professionals more and more using social networking sites as a source of contact and then screen both active and passive candidates. In addition to social networking for the staffing process, this piece of writing provides an overview of the common and effective tools and techniques that the employers use so as to screen and then evaluate potential candidates for respective jobs. Employment screening service is one the best practices related to the progress of a completed employment application, resume management, screening, interview, pre-employment testing, eligibility criteria, verification, background investigations, and also the legal repercussion of using such a screening tool. Employment screening service offers a complete background screening to scrutinize potential candidates for different positions. These services help to identify fraudulent and forged applications in the recruitment industry. Skilled employees, enhanced regulatory obedience, and advantages related to employment screening are likely to boost the employment screening service market.
SMALL BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Data Center Cooling Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Siemens, 3M, Rittal

The Latest research coverage on Data Center Cooling Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Website Builder Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Duda, Accrisoft, Weebly

Website builder software is available in cloud-based graphical user interface and software as a service tool which allows the creation of websites without manual coding. Website builders provide simple yet affordable creating solutions to the user for web development. Owing to increasing e-commerce, small & medium enterprises, surging need for online portals for businesses and rising applications in Retail and consumer goods, education, healthcare, travel and hospitality and others expected the website builder software market to grow over the forecasted period.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Locker Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Motionsoft, Gantner, Vecos

Locker management software provides central functions such as automatic openings, statistical reporting, and remote control of lockers. It can be integrated into 3rd party club management software, all to make locker management easy for everyone. Increasing the locker systems in the various applications has led to significant growth of the locker management software market in the forecast period.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Anonymous Social Networking Software Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Tantanapp, Tencent, MOMO

Global Anonymous Social Networking Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Anonymous Social Networking Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tencent, MOMO, Tantanapp, Guangzhou iYujian Network Technology, Shanghai Free Gate Technology etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | UnitedLex, Pangea3, QuisLex

Stringent and Complex Regulatory in which businesses operate and growing cost of compliance due to diligence is driving the Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market. Legal outsourcing is also known as Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) which is defined as a practice of a law firm or corporation which obtains legal support services from an outside law firm (LPO provider). Common services that are offered are agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, and patent services. Offshoring LPO legal work to lawyers based overseas for conducting and applying domestic law to achieve quality results at low costs.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

3D Floor Plan Service Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | 3D PLANS, RoomSketcher, Floorplanner, HomeByMe

Global 3D Floor Plan Service Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3D Floor Plan Service market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, 3D Floor Plan Service market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hotel Accounting Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | FinancialForce, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Xledger

Global Hotel Accounting Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Hotel Accounting Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Deskera ERP, Multiview, FinancialForce, SAP, Oracle, Xledger, Acumatica, EBizCharge, Bench, Infor.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

India Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market is Expected to Expand at a Value CAGR of 7.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials. The report offers actionable...
INDUSTRY

