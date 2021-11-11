Smart Horticulture LED Lighting Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Urban-gro, LumiGrow, Sollum Technologies, G2V Optics

Opportunities in the interactive projector market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the interactive projector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% to 23%. In this market, digital Light Processing is expected to remain the largest technology, and education segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing awareness among end users and advanced technology adoption by the education and corporate end use industries.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO