Cancer

A pan-cancer fingerprint: common molecular denominators of the human tumor microenvironment

By Susanna S. Ng
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 394 (2021) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Cancer Cell, Bagaev et al. developed a pan-cancer tumor microenvironment (TME) classification that can be predictive of response to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy.1 The authors presented a detailed visualization that...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Synthetic tumor microenvironments

An artificial system models the mechanical properties of the tumor microenvironment in vitro. Teams at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute have collaborated to create a synthetic three-dimensional TME to support the growth of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma organoids. "While organoids have, I think, revolutionized how people access patient samples, they're still grown in Matrigel, which doesn't resemble the tumor microenvironment at all. The way we are thinking about preclinical modeling, we really need something that is closer in modeling or mimicking what's happening in the patient," explains Claus JÃ¸rgensen, one of the lead authors of this study.
Nature.com

CAR-T: a potential gene carrier targeting solid tumor immune microenvironment

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 393 (2021) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Lexus et al. presented CAR-T cell as a carrier that could secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) containing immunostimulatory RNA RN7SL1, which could be specifically taken in by immune cells to enhance endogenous immunity against solid tumor.1.
Genetic Engineering News

Common Parasite May Be Potential Tool against Certain Cancers

Toxoplasma gondii is one of the world’s most common parasites. It is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis may cause flu-like symptoms in some people, but most people affected never develop signs nor symptoms. However, it may cause serious complications in pregnant women and immunocompromised patients. Now, a mouse study by researchers from the University of Nottingham, Ningbo University, and Shanxi Agricultural University in China demonstrates the parasite may be able to sensitize cold tumors.
cell.com

Revisiting the HIF switch in the tumor and its immune microenvironment

Hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF)-1α and HIF-2α play nonoverlapping, complementary roles in solid tumors by promoting changes in metabolism, enhancing angiogenesis, and inducing a more aggressive phenotype. The HIFs also modulate gene expression profiles of the non-malignant immune cell types within the tumor microenvironment (TME), sculpting a tumor-permissive niche that facilitates tumor...
Nature.com

Multi-omics of human plasma reveals molecular features of dysregulated inflammation and accelerated aging in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a devastating psychiatric illness that detrimentally affects a significant portion of the worldwide population. Aging of schizophrenia patients is associated with reduced longevity, but the potential biological factors associated with aging in this population have not yet been investigated in a global manner. To address this gap in knowledge, the present study assesses proteomics and metabolomics profiles in the plasma of subjects afflicted with schizophrenia compared to non-psychiatric control patients over six decades of life. Global, unbiased analyses of circulating blood plasma can provide knowledge of prominently dysregulated molecular pathways and their association with schizophrenia, as well as features of aging and gender in this disease. The resulting data compiled in this study represent a compendium of molecular changes associated with schizophrenia over the human lifetime. Supporting the clinical finding of schizophrenia's association with more rapid aging, both schizophrenia diagnosis and age significantly influenced the plasma proteome in subjects assayed. Schizophrenia was broadly associated with prominent dysregulation of inflammatory and metabolic system components. Proteome changes demonstrated increased abundance of biomarkers for risk of physiologic comorbidities of schizophrenia, especially in younger individuals. These findings advance our understanding of the molecular etiology of schizophrenia and its associated comorbidities throughout the aging process.
MedicalXpress

Fat-secreted molecule lowers response to common cancer treatment

Leptin, a molecule produced by fat cells, appears to cancel out the effects of the estrogen-blocking therapy tamoxifen, a drug commonly used to treat and prevent breast cancers, suggests a new study led by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. The findings, published online Aug. 13 in npj Breast Cancer, could help explain why obese patients with breast cancer often experience worse outcomes, and may eventually lead to more effective treatments for this group.
targetedonc.com

The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
Medscape News

Common Diabetes Drug Shrinks Brain Tumors in Mice

Many cancers with known genetic causes can be treated by targeting tumors and leaving healthy cells unscathed. But that's not the case for a rare type of brain and spinal cord cancer that primarily strikes children and has no obvious genetic cause. Preliminary testing in mice suggests that the diabetes...
MedicalXpress

Synthetic immunotherapy seeks out and destroys tumors in mice with aggressive cancers

Activating the immune system at the site of a tumor can recruit and stimulate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. One strategy involves injecting immune-stimulating molecules directly into the tumor, but this method can be challenging for cancers that are not easily accessible. Now, Stanford researchers have developed a new...
Nature.com

Fibroblast pyruvate carboxylase is required for collagen production in the tumour microenvironment

The aberrant production of collagen by fibroblasts is a hallmark of many solid tumours and can influence cancer progression. How the mesenchymal cells in the tumour microenvironment maintain their production of extracellular matrix proteins as the vascular delivery of glutamine and glucose becomes compromised remains unclear. Here we show that pyruvate carboxylase (PC)-mediated anaplerosis in tumour-associated fibroblasts contributes to tumour fibrosis and growth. Using cultured mesenchymal and cancer cells, as well as mouse allograft models, we provide evidence that extracellular lactate can be utilized by fibroblasts to maintain tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle anaplerosis and non-essential amino acid biosynthesis through PC activity. Furthermore, we show that fibroblast PC is required for collagen production in the tumour microenvironment. These results establish TCA cycle anaplerosis as a determinant of extracellular matrix collagen production, and identify PC as a potential target to inhibit tumour desmoplasia.
Nature.com

Pretreatment tumour immune microenvironment predicts clinical response and prognosis of muscle-invasive bladder cancer in the neoadjuvant chemotherapy setting

We examined the relationship between the tumour microenvironment and the clinical efficacy of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with cT2-4aN0M0 bladder cancer using multiplex fluorescence immunohistochemistry. Methods. The study retrospectively evaluated 51 patients who underwent radical cystectomy following neoadjuvant chemotherapy for cT2-4aN0M0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Patients were divided into responders (<pT2)...
onclive.com

Molecular Testing in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer During COVID-19

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: Now, the NCCN [National Cancer Comprehensive Network] guidelines advocate for testing for patients with stage IV disease, and they also recommend considering testing for patients with stage IIIB on a more selected basis. The patients I typically recommend testing for in that perioperative space as part of our standard of care strategy would be patients at high risk of recurrence. For instance, a patient who had neoadjuvant chemotherapy and at surgery still had high volume T3b or T4a or greater disease, or lymph node involvement due to their high rate of recurrence. Testing early can help us plan ahead and get patients on clinical trials and prepare them for what might be needed down the road. Are you facing any challenges, Scott, with the COVID-19 pandemic? I know it has been challenging for some patients getting access to care and getting tissue sent for review. Has the pandemic altered your strategy at all?
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer evolution and heterogeneity: integrating omics and clinical data

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), already among the deadliest epithelial malignancies, is rising in both incidence and contribution to overall cancer deaths. Decades of research have improved our understanding of PDAC carcinogenesis, including characterizing germline predisposition, the cell of origin, precursor lesions, the sequence of genetic alterations, including simple and structural alterations, transcriptional changes and subtypes, tumour heterogeneity, metastatic progression and the tumour microenvironment. These fundamental advances inform contemporary translational efforts in primary prevention, screening and early detection, multidisciplinary management and survivorship, as prospective clinical trials begin to adopt molecular-based selection criteria to guide targeted therapies. Genomic and transcriptomic data on PDAC were also included in the international pan-cancer analysis of approximately 2,600 cancers, a milestone in cancer research that allows further insight through comparison with other tumour types. Thus, this is an ideal time to review our current knowledge of PDAC evolution and heterogeneity, gained from the study of preclinical models and patient biospecimens, and to propose a model of PDAC evolution that takes into consideration findings from varied sources, with a particular focus on the genomics of human PDAC.
pharmacytimes.com

Communication Plays a Huge Role for Neuroendocrine Tumor Care at Large Cancer Centers

Nicole Ross, MSN, CRNP, AOCNP, nurse practitioner for the department of hematology/oncology​ at Fox Chase Cancer Center, discusses how communication plays a huge role in treatment of neuroendocrine tumors in large cancer centers. In a Pharmacy Times® interview, Nicole Ross, MSN, CRNP, AOCNP, nurse practitioner for the department of hematology/oncology​...
Nature.com

Interneuron origin and molecular diversity in the human fetal brain

Precise generation of excitatory neurons and inhibitory interneurons is crucial for proper formation and function of neural circuits in the mammalian brain. Because of the size and complexity of the human brain, it is a challenge to reveal the rich diversity of interneurons. To decipher origin and diversity of interneurons in the human fetal subpallium, here we show molecular features of diverse subtypes of interneuron progenitors and precursors by conducting single-cell RNA sequencing and in situ sequencing. Interneuron precursors in the medial and lateral ganglionic eminence simultaneously procure temporal and spatial identity through expressing a combination of specific sets of RNA transcripts. Acquisition of various interneuron subtypes in adult human brains occurs even at fetal stages. Our study uncovers complex molecular signatures of interneuron progenitors and precursors in the human fetal subpallium and highlights the logic and programs in the origin and lineage specification of various interneurons.
studyfinds.org

Deadly parasite may be capable of treating cancerous tumors

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom — Toxoplasma gondii is a parasite that can cause serious illness and even death among both pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals. The parasite is incredibly common, existing in roughly a third of the world’s human population. Interestingly, however, there may be a serious silver lining to its existence. A new international study reports Toxoplasma gondii may be useful as a form of treatment on certain cancerous tumors.
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
