Notice of City Council Quorum on November 11

 6 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a quorum of the Covington City Council may...

Titusville Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Council of

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Titusville, Pennsylvania at a public meeting, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 7:00 pm, will have the second reading of the following Ordinance:. COUNCIL BILL NO. 9. of 2021. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TITUSVILLE, CRAWFORD COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, FIXING THE...
TITUSVILLE, PA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward City Council Approves Resolution Apologizing For Institutionalized Racism Against BIPOC

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) for past city policies that racially discriminated against them while formally acknowledging the institutionalized racism that has left a legacy of inequity. The resolution cites Hayward’s participation, along with the real estate and banking industries, in the practice of redlining, which prevented minorities from owning property within Hayward city limits. The discrimination steered Black and Latino families into neighboring unincorporated areas of Hayward, which lacked municipal services. The lasting effect has been the denial of intergenerational wealth-building; a disproportionately...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Council To Discuss ‘Right To Housing’ Proposal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento city council is expected to discuss on Tuesday a new ordinance that could allow homeless people to sue the city. However, the ordinance would also allow the city to clear camps. Under the proposed “Right to Housing” ordinance, homeless people would be offered two different types of housing – like a shelter, trailer, tiny home, Safe Ground tent camp spot, or hotel room. If the person refuses, the city would be able to clear their camp. The city would be required to provide enough shelter beds for everyone, or homeless people could sue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Quorum#Veterans Day
WOWT

Omaha, Lincoln joint-city council meeting highlights affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders from Nebraska’s two largest cities collaborated on Tuesday in an effort to fix some of their biggest problems. From public transportation to climate change and affordable housing, Omaha and Lincoln officials shared ideas for what’s working and what’s not. The six-hour session between city leaders...
OMAHA, NE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights City Council awards new waste disposal bid to Priority Waste; GFL to be given 90-day notice

The Dearborn Heights City Council awarded a solid waste, yard waste and recycling collection and disposal bid to Priority Waste of Clinton Township at its Nov. 9 meeting. The current contractor, which also was one of the four bidders, Green for Life Environmental of Southfield, will soon be given its 90-day notice of contract termination, and Priority Waste will likely begin service in mid-February.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Cedar Key News

CK CITY NOTICE HR MEETING

NOTICE REGARDING THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITES ACT OF 1990: In. accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing special accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact the City Hall, Cedar Key, FL, prior to the proceeding at 352-543-5132 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
ucbjournal.com

Public Notice – Cookeville City Council work session

Notice is hereby given that the Cookeville City Council will hold a work session at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in the Municipal Building, 45 East Broad Street. The purpose of the work session will be to discuss the Public Building Authority, Leslie Town Centre, and any other pertinent matters.
COOKEVILLE, TN
weho.org

West Hollywood City Council Meeting on Monday, November 15 Will Focus on Community Safety and Well-Being

The upcoming regular meeting of the City Council of the City of West Hollywood will take place on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. as a teleconference meeting and will focus on community safety and well-being. The meeting agenda includes items for the West Hollywood City Council to discuss and define goals regarding community safety and well-being and to facilitate feedback from community members through public comment. This will assist in the development of policies, programs, and funding strategies that are aligned with priorities. The City Council will consider items related to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, security services, alternative crisis response and mental health services, and more.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
waynedailynews.com

Wakefield City Council Talks Properties and Projects During November Meeting

WAKEFIELD – Wakefield’s City Council discussed several properties and heard updates on a few projects during their November meeting Wednesday night in the Civic Center. Representatives from the rural fire board and Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department informed the council they would be moving forward with purchasing two defibrillators, one for each unit. The defibrillators cost about $30,000 a piece and funds will be coming from M.F.O. money provided by the State. They also told the council they were still moving ahead with looking for land to potentially build a new fire hall. They are working with Wakefield Progressive on a study to find potential spots. They also stated that a member of the community had offered to donate up to four acres for a new building. The council said they will do what they can to support the department.
WAKEFIELD, NE
zachnews.net

News Alert: Downtown Needles, CA: Needles City Council reschedules determining agreement and lease with Needles Chamber of Commerce regarding Needles Visitor Center due to lack of quorum.

Source: City of Needles (Information and Agenda Packet):. Downtown Needles, California: Members of the Needles City Council has rescheduled determining agreement and lease with Needles Chamber of Commerce regarding Needles Visitor Center due to lack of quorum during the regular meeting that was held on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Live...
NEEDLES, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville council meeting ends without agenda or quorum

The city of Grantville's work session ended after less than three and a half minutes when council members could not agree on an agenda for the meeting. Councilmember Alan Wacaser was not in attendance, and Councilmember Mark King arrived late via conference call, but after the meeting ended. When Mayor...
GRANTVILLE, GA
1380kcim.com

Audubon City Council Cancels Monday’s Meeting Due To Lack Of Quorum

The Audubon City Council meeting for tonight (Monday) has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts for councilmembers. According to Clerk, Joe Foran, they could not reach quorum and would have been unable to conduct any official business. Officials had planned to host a public hearing on the next stage of improvements to the city’s water supply, review insurance renewal pricing, consider a tax increment financing (TIF) request and approve a contract for work on the city’s low-head dam. The council is hoping to reschedule the meeting for later this month, but nothing has been set yet. If they are unable to find a time in November, these items will be moved to the regularly scheduled Dec. 13 meeting.
AUDUBON, IA
iowapark.com

City Council to Meet Monday

The City Council of the City of Iowa Park, Texas will meet in regular session on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers located at 103 East Cash Street. All meetings are open to the public. To view full agenda click City Council Agenda.
IOWA PARK, TX
nonpareilonline.com

Gretna City Council Digest

At its Nov. 2 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved and adopted a resolution to allow for a four-way stop at the intersection of 192nd Street and Schram Road. City staff expect the signs to go up sometime next week. Also at its Nov. 2 meeting, the council:. • Approved...
GRETNA, NE
eastcountytoday.net

Remote Pittsburg City Council Meetings to Continue Through November

On Monday, the Pittsburg City Council agreed to continue hosting their meetings remotely through the month of November. The move came after City Manager Garrett Evans, said the council must pass a resolution within 30-days under terms of Assembly Bill 361. Last month, the council adopted AB 361 for October...
PITTSBURG, CA
trotwood.org

TROTWOOD CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

The Trotwood City Council has scheduled a Workshop Session for Monday, November 8, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the Workshop Session is to review the 2022 Proposed Annual Operating Budget. The Session will be broadcast live. The link to view the agenda is available on our website...
TROTWOOD, OH

