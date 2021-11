The Court of Appeals has rejected the latest bid by Cyber Ninjas to keep secret the records it has related to the audit of the 2020 election. In an 8-page ruling Tuesday, the judges rebuffed claims by the company that the documents, emails and other items it has are beyond the reach of Arizona’s public records law. The court said once the company started doing the Senate’s work, it became the custodian of any documents related to the audit which, by definition, was a public function.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO