Enoch Woodhouse showed up to his Army assignment a day late and covered in soot, literally and figuratively held back by the color of his skin. But that’s just the start of his story, a long and rich one that’s led one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen through the Ivy League, a law practice and back to his hometown of Boston, where on Wednesday he got a hug from the first Black chief executive of the city, and on Thursday, Veterans Day, he’ll attend multiple ceremonies as an honored guest.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO