New digs! Meghan King proudly showed off the new home she purchased while she was still in the process of splitting from her ex-husband Jim Edmonds. “These photos were taken on a dreary day one year ago when I bought this house all by myself,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 14. “A year to date before that was when my world was rocked and I was forced to endure the most humiliating public split I’d ever have the displeasure of experiencing.”

