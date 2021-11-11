Michael Malone reacts to Nikola Jokic’s one-game NBA suspension: “You respect their decision and you move on”

Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and Jokic was ejected before the Nuggets took a 113-96 win over Miami. Jokic’s retaliation from behind will certainly be reviewed by the NBA, which could levy a suspension and fine. “That was a very dangerous and dirty play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. “Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls, and he did with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it. And the play after, that’s just absolutely uncalled for.”

