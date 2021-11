IAI’s latest Scorpius systems leverage the advantages of active electronically scanned arrays to knock out threats over land and sea. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled two new additions to its electronic warfare systems portfolio, designed to provide protection against a wide range of threats on land and at sea. The latest iterations of the Scorpius system are based on active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, harnessing its various advantages to provide what the company claims is a new type of soft-kill capability in the land-based and maritime domains.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO