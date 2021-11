In mid-September China’s Evergrande Group, the country’s second-largest property developer by sales, sparked fear in the global economy as the company’s market valuation plummeted to an 11-year low. Global economists have warned that if Evergrande defaults on its debts, it could start a credit contagion similar to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2007. So far, Evergrande has managed to dodge default on its loans three times in the past month, but Evergrande bondholder Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur (DMSA) seems to be preparing to file for bankruptcy against the real estate giant.

