CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Poste Italiane ups 2021 guidance after third quarter results

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s postal services group Poste Italiane on Thursday raised its full-year guidance as it posted an increase in third-quarter revenues and operating profit. The group said it aimed...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Wagamama-owner raises profit outlook as airport footfall grows

(Reuters) – Restaurant Group on Tuesday raised its profit outlook for 2021 as a minor increase in passenger demand at UK airports led to a partial recovery in sales, sending the Wagamama-owner’s shares up 12%. The British company said it expects core profit for the fiscal year ending January 2,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wsau.com

Bouygues profit tops estimates, returns to pre-pandemic levels

(Reuters) – France’s Bouygues reported on Tuesday nine-month core profit that beat forecasts, lifted by a strong performance in its broadcast business TF1 and construction arm Colas and customer gains in its telecom division. The Paris-based group posted a current operating profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.3 billion), just above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Walmart raises full-year earnings guidance

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant raised its full-year earnings guidance, the third consecutive quarter it has done so. Net income totaled $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.40. Revenue of $140.53 billion was up from $134.71 billion last year and also beat the FactSet consensus of $135.43 billion. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 8% year-over-year, and have grown 87% on a two-year basis. Walmart international sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, impacted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
birminghamnews.net

CreditRiskMonitor Announces Third Quarter Results

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX:CRMZ) reported that operating revenues increased approximately $286,000, or 7%, for the three month ended September 30, 2021 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported that pre-tax income increased approximately $344,000 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Insurance#Italy#Poste Italiane Ups 2021#Reuters#Ebit
The Press

Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021 And Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway") (NYSE: ELY) announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. "Callaway's third quarter performance highlights the significant growth and profitability embedded in our business, as all segments have...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
delawarebusinessnow.com

Incyte posts strong third quarter performance

Incyte Corp. is on its way to becoming a business with $3 billion in annual revenue. The pharmaceutical company based near Wilmington reported total revenues of $813 million in the third quarter, up 25 percent from the same period a year earlier. Revenue for first nine months of the year totaled $2.1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Press

Castlight Health Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leading health navigation platform provider, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. "We delivered a solid third quarter reflecting continued progress across both our employer and health plan businesses," said Maeve O'Meara, chief...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

CarParts.com Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, is reporting results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021. Third Quarter 2021 Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Net sales increased 21% year over year to $141.8 million and increased 90%...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

On Holding stock soars after surprise profit

On Holding AG stock soared 21% in early Tuesday trading after the newly-public athletic company reported a surprise third-quarter profit. Net income totaled CHf 13.0 million (US$14.0 million), or CHf 0.04 per share, up from CHf 8.1 million, or CHf 0.03 per share, last year. Sales totaled CHf 218.0 million (US$234.8 million), up from CHf 130.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 0.11 per share and sales of CHf 182.8 million. On's Co-Chief Executive Martin Hoffmann called the most recent quarter the "strongest" in the company's history in terms of sales. "Recent supply...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Oatly Group (OTLY) Releases Third-Quarter Results; Shares Fall After Company Reduces 2021 Revenue Guidance Due to Pandemic and Supply Chain Issues

Oatly Group (OTLY) posted its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, Nov. 15. The Swedish oat drink firm reported a record quarterly revenue of $171.1 million (a 49% increases year-over-year), although the vegan drink manufacturer cut its sales expectations and 2021 revenue guidance. As of 9:46 am EST today, OTLY stock was trading lower by 20.64%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

La-Z-Boy stock rallies more than 6% after 'record' sales, increased capacity

Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. jumped more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the furniture maker said its fiscal second-quarter sales hit a record, with the company able to increase its capacity to meet heightened demand and a "significant" backlog. La-Z-Boy said its prices and surcharges are helping offset rising raw-material costs. The company said it earned $39.5 million, or 89 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $34.9 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 85 cents a share. Sales rose to $576 million from $459 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected La-Z-Boy to report adjusted EPS of 73 cents on sales of $541 million.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy