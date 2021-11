In one of the art market’s most widely anticipated auctions, the first portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $676.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The entire grouping of 35 works was backed by the auction house with a guarantee, with each lot sold by the sale’s end. Twenty-one lots came to the sale with irrevocable bids. The group of works soared over its estimated haul of $439.4 million–$618.9 million. It was the first swathe of 65 total works from the Macklowes’ holdings—which are being sold...

