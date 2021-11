On Veterans Day, folks stopped by the veterans memorial at Dan Daniel Memorial Park to show their respect for those who served their country. Jerry Walker, of Danville, came to take photos of a brick embedded in the walkway at the memorial in honor of his father, Carroll Jeff Walker, who served in the U.S. Army in World War II and in the Korean War. Also, U.S. Army veteran Kim Watts, of Danville, brought her granddaughter's Shih Tzu dog, Max, to the site, where Watts came to remember the service of her fellow veterans.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO