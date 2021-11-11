CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Northern Cheyenne Tribe honors Marine Corps Veterans

By Jason Burger
montanarightnow.com
 6 days ago

BILLINGS — Nov. 10 marks the birthday of the United States Marine Corps, so the Northern Cheyenne Tribe hosted an event to honor Native American Veterans. The tribe not only...

www.montanarightnow.com

wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Marine Corp League is holding a ball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Marine Corp League is holding a ball and you can help out the group that helps out others. The Cheyenne branch of the National Marine Corp. league named after Ed Herschler takes on the mission of helping out marines, Veterans and their families.
CHEYENNE, WY
escalontimes.com

Marine Corps Birthday Observance Scheduled

The United States Marine Corps turns 246 years old on November 10 and Marine Corps League Detachment 019 of Modesto is holding its annual birthday dinner to celebrate the occasion. Guest of honor and keynote speaker will be a Vietnam Era Marine aviator Major William W. DeHart Jr. who once...
MODESTO, CA
theleadernews.com

Post 560 hosting Marine Corps birthday celebration

American Legion Post 560 will host a celebration in honor of the United States Marine Corps’ 246th birthday at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 3720 Alba Rd. in Garden Oaks. There will be a social hour and dinner from 6-7 p.m., after which there will be a program...
HOUSTON, TX
Montana State
Washington State
WKTV

Marine Corps League members thank veterans with free meal

Members of the Marine Corps League in Ilion honored veterans Thursday by cooking and delivering meals to them as a “thank you” for their service. Chicken riggies and salad were packed up were hand-delivered to a list of nearby veterans. The league has been doing this for local servicemembers for...
ILION, NY
sanclementetimes.com

Editor’s Pick: Veterans Ceremony and Marine Corps Birthday

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
WBEC AM

Today is a special day for Veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps…

As the country prepares to honor all veterans tomorrow we should take time out today and recognize any family member, friend, or coworker that served this country as a Marine. Today is the 246 Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. It was on November 10th of 1775 when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution that gave birth to the branch of service known as the U.S. Marine Corps.
PITTSFIELD, MA
sanclementetimes.com

Marine Corps Update: Veterans Day Events, Ceremony to Honor Fallen Servicemembers

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
107.9 Jack FM

How It Feels Being a Marine Corps Veteran in Casper

November 10th is one of the most important days of the year for me. Today, we celebrate the United States Marine Corps' 246th birthday. I am a proud member of "the few, the proud, the Marines", having graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD), 26 years ago in August 1995.
CASPER, WY
Military
Politics
Society
Vietnam
News On 6

Owasso Marine Veteran Honors Fallen Heroes With Wooden Carvings

An Owasso Marine veteran is making sure his fallen brothers and sisters won't be forgotten. He's been carving wooden battlefield crosses with a chainsaw since 2016. It takes Anthony Marquez about six hours to finish his battlefield cross carvings, and he’s working on this one right now. But he says the end result is well worth it.
OWASSO, OK
ca.gov

From Serving in the Marine Corps, to Volunteering for Veterans Connect: The Journey of a Veteran in Service to Others

David is a decorated combat Marine Corps veteran, whose story of service and volunteerism are deeply rooted in his childhood, family’s values, and personal passions. His road to California begins in the Bronx, takes him through South Carolina and Georgia, through Dong Ha Combat Base in the Vietnamese DMZ, to Oakland’s Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, then on to Oakland’s Merritt Junior College and University of California at San Diego for his degrees, and currently Northern California. For the last 51 years, our state has the proud honor of calling David a Californian.
Mining Journal

Marking Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps was founded 246 years ago at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we, who are Marines, celebrate the birth of our corps on 10 Nov. (today) Our citizens have called upon and counted on the Marines to do what we do best, defend American soil...
MARQUETTE, MI

