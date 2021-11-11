Northern Cheyenne Tribe honors Marine Corps Veterans

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Marine Corp League is holding a ball and you can help out the group that helps out others. The Cheyenne branch of the National Marine Corp. league named after Ed Herschler takes on the mission of helping out marines, Veterans and their families.
The United States Marine Corps turns 246 years old on November 10 and Marine Corps League Detachment 019 of Modesto is holding its annual birthday dinner to celebrate the occasion. Guest of honor and keynote speaker will be a Vietnam Era Marine aviator Major William W. DeHart Jr. who once...
American Legion Post 560 will host a celebration in honor of the United States Marine Corps’ 246th birthday at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 3720 Alba Rd. in Garden Oaks. There will be a social hour and dinner from 6-7 p.m., after which there will be a program...
GREENFIELD, Ind. — In 2006, Marine Corps veteran Josh Bleill lost both of his legs after a roadside bomb went off under the vehicle he was riding in while serving in Afghanistan. Fifteen years later, he's reflecting on the nonprofit organization that helped him recover. "Veterans Day is that day...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial is a Veteran’s Day event honoring the Nurse Corps working for the army, navy, and air force. The event takes place on Nov. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South. Phil Kendro, Mt Soledad...
Members of the Marine Corps League in Ilion honored veterans Thursday by cooking and delivering meals to them as a “thank you” for their service. Chicken riggies and salad were packed up were hand-delivered to a list of nearby veterans. The league has been doing this for local servicemembers for...
As the country prepares to honor all veterans tomorrow we should take time out today and recognize any family member, friend, or coworker that served this country as a Marine. Today is the 246 Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. It was on November 10th of 1775 when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution that gave birth to the branch of service known as the U.S. Marine Corps.
100-year-old Marine honored at Lenexa’s annual Marine Corps breakfast. The Lenexa Police Department on Wednesday hosted its 26th annual United States Marine Corps birthday breakfast and Toys for Tots toy drive at the Lenexa Community Center in Old Town Lenexa. This year’s guest of honor, Max Deweese, pictured above with...
November 10th is one of the most important days of the year for me. Today, we celebrate the United States Marine Corps' 246th birthday. I am a proud member of "the few, the proud, the Marines", having graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD), 26 years ago in August 1995.
Local veteran Lee Gerard was out at Greenlawn Cemetery Monday honoring veterans and marines who have died. On Monday November 8, Lee was out placing flags at the graves of local veterans at the cemetery, honoring their service and memory.
In honor of the Marine Corps Birthday on November 10, 2021, Hello Woodlands interviewed local Marine Corps veteran and community member Miguel Lopez who has selected to launch his own business, CONGANAS, in honor of the important holiday. According to the official website of the United States Marines Corps, “On...
An Owasso Marine veteran is making sure his fallen brothers and sisters won't be forgotten. He's been carving wooden battlefield crosses with a chainsaw since 2016. It takes Anthony Marquez about six hours to finish his battlefield cross carvings, and he’s working on this one right now. But he says the end result is well worth it.
David is a decorated combat Marine Corps veteran, whose story of service and volunteerism are deeply rooted in his childhood, family’s values, and personal passions. His road to California begins in the Bronx, takes him through South Carolina and Georgia, through Dong Ha Combat Base in the Vietnamese DMZ, to Oakland’s Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, then on to Oakland’s Merritt Junior College and University of California at San Diego for his degrees, and currently Northern California. For the last 51 years, our state has the proud honor of calling David a Californian.
Virginia Lieutenant Governor-Elect Winsome Sears on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday discussed how she learned about leadership when serving in the Marine Corps. Sears, a Marine veteran, become the first female lieutenant governor and the first woman of color to win statewide office in Virginia. ON VETERANS DAY, THIS VIETNAM VET...
The U.S. Marine Corps was founded 246 years ago at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we, who are Marines, celebrate the birth of our corps on 10 Nov. (today) Our citizens have called upon and counted on the Marines to do what we do best, defend American soil...
Since the end of the military draft, the percentage of women serving in the armed forces has steadily increased — from just 2% of the enlisted forces in 1973 to roughly 16% of the enlisted forces by 2018. The number of women serving in each branch varies widely, with women...
