NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — November is Black Catholic History Month, and to celebrate a Catholic elementary and middle school in East Brooklyn is teaching students about representation through diverse religious images. Students at Salve Regina Catholic Academy are learning they were all made in God’s image through Catholic art work and symbols, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. “My favorite part about this is the way they depict Jesus. His skin is darker and his hair is in locks,” eighth grader Brennan Elder said of a painting of Jesus. “The diversity that is reflected on these walls is important because it makes other people...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO