WESSON – The Co-Lin Women’s Basketball team had their home opener of the 2021-22 regular season with a non-conference game against Hinds on Monday, November 9. The Lady Wolves beat the Lady Bulldogs by a final of 79-61. The Lady Wolves used a strong first quarter performance including a 13-7 scoring run over the first five minutes of the quarter to take a lead that was never given up throughout the contest. The Lady Wolves closed out the quarter with a 10-5 scoring run to extend the lead to 23-12 at the end of the first quarter.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO