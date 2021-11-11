Tyrese Haliburton Ruled out Wednesday Against Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92 on Tuesday night.
Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday.
Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Derrick White added 19 points and Drew Eubanks had 10 rebounds in the Spurs’ third straight loss.
Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. scored the Clippers’ first six points of the fourth...
