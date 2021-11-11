Tyrese Haliburton Ruled out Wednesday Against Spurs

Dallas continued to perplex their rivals in its third straight win against an undermanned Spurs squad. The Mavericks were led by a dominant effort from the tandem of Luka Doncic (32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis (32 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks). Doncic’s 38th triple double helped him outshine his backcourt counterparts. The Mavericks surged out in front in the first period and ran its advantage to as high as 27 throughout the last three quarters. San Antonio fell to 4-8 in the loss and Dallas moved to 8-4, while ascending up the conference standings.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO