Tyrese Haliburton Ruled out Wednesday Against Spurs

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Tyrese Haliburton will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs. https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1458586303944036352....

