Card of Thanks

It's hard to believe that we're approaching the Christmas season and are thinking about purchasing gifts and cards for our loved ones. Students at Catholic Partnership Schools worked very hard to provide you with unique artwork to share with family and friends. We hope you will consider purchasing Christmas cards designed by students from all five CPS Schools; Dual-language Pre-K at Saint Anthony's, Holy Name School, Sacred Heart School, Saint Cecilia School and Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral School. For additional information, please contact Beth Lenkowski at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Order form.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO