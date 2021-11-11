Card of Thanks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best? Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate […]
After three decades of providing a place for entertainment and for community fun in the local area, Splinters Championship Lanes in Greenwood will close its doors for the last time this Friday evening, Nov. 5. Owner Nancy Taylor told The Daily Herald that there has been a lot of sadness...
I started a tradition in my house the first time we hosted Thanksgiving. Before we eat, we take turns around the table, giving examples of what we're thankful for that year. I'm a crier. A touching commercial makes me weep. I don't know if I've ever watched a Disney movie for the first time without needing a tissue. So before you pass the gravy on Thanksgiving, pass me a tissue first.
November is National Gratitude Month, which seems only natural for a month that includes Thanksgiving Day. But when it comes to being thankful and being grateful, what’s the difference?. For that, it might be best to look up the root words in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary:. Thanks, a plural noun, means...
It's hard to believe that we're approaching the Christmas season and are thinking about purchasing gifts and cards for our loved ones. Students at Catholic Partnership Schools worked very hard to provide you with unique artwork to share with family and friends. We hope you will consider purchasing Christmas cards designed by students from all five CPS Schools; Dual-language Pre-K at Saint Anthony's, Holy Name School, Sacred Heart School, Saint Cecilia School and Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral School. For additional information, please contact Beth Lenkowski at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Order form.
With winter on its way, having a good pair of mittens as part of a winter ensemble is essential to keep warm. Mittens are also an excellent way to learn how to count. Last Tuesday, students at the Clark County Preschool were tasked with keeping track of how many pom-pom balls they could stuff into a mitten.
The holidays are right around the corner, and people are starting to lean into the giving spirit. Friends are planning their "Friendsgiving" festivities before everyone departs for the holiday season with family. Take a look at a few ideas to properly celebrate Friendsgiving this year.
In honor of veterans this Veterans Day, Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns has raised attention to mental health of veterans and their families. To help them with mental health diagnosis and any issues with suicide that may have, the card used in the Erie County Clerk’s “Thank-A-Vet” Discount Program has been redesigned. Kearns reformatted the popular veteran discount card […]
As Thanksgiving draws nearer you can almost smell the aroma of turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie in the air! November really is the month to celebrate gratitude. As we hopefully gather with our family and friends we need to sit down and and show gratitude for what we have. Slow down and smell the turkey so to speak!!
November is a month, here in the north, of settling in, of staying put, and of thinking thoughts of the soon-coming winter. For me, any spare time in October was spent doing the chores which make November’s settling in possible, like getting air conditioners put away, leaky doors fixed, and windows locked up tight in this hundred-plus year-old home of ours.
