Malcolm Brogdon to Play Wednesday Against Nuggets

By Sports Grid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony East reports Malcolm Brogdon will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. https://twitter.com/TEastNBA/status/1458594050353811461. Brogdon is dealing with an illness, which...

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland reminds Jamal Crawford of himself

During an NBA League Pass alternate broadcast of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, former players Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson were asked which current players remind them most of themselves. Crawford, a 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year, mentioned players such as Stephen Curry because of his ability to get his shot and Kyrie Irving because of his ball handling. He then went on to say that there are a couple of young players in the league who remind him of himself, and mentioned none other than Denver Nuggets rookie Nah’shon “Bones” Hyland.
Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) starting on Wednesday, T.J. McConnell to bench

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Brogdon will make his return to the court after Indiana's guard missed three games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Knicks' unit allowing a 110.2 defensive rating, our models project Brogdon to score 31.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $8,400.
Malcolm Brogdon
Caris Levert
Preview: Nuggets hope to get back on track against Houston Rockets

A 1-2 road trip left a sour taste in the Nuggets’ mouth as the team fell twice in a row to the Memphis Grizzlies after gutting out a win in Minnesota. Now, the Nuggets can focus on turning the corner and hopefully gaining some more early season wins as they begin a five game homestand that will see them play Houston, Miami, Indiana, Atlanta and Portland.
Nikola Jokic's defensive play delivers Denver Nuggets a win at the buzzer

DENVER – A self-described average defender made a big play to secure the Denver Nuggets’ 95-94 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Ball Arena. “I know the system. I know the principles. I know the rules. I think at that point I’m really good,” Nikola Jokic said. “But the moving and the running and the jumping, I’m not as good.”
Preview: Denver Nuggets look for win against Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets (5-4) have started the season at about the same clip as they did a season ago. They’re in the thick of the Western Conference race that is tight for about two thirds of the teams out west. Tonight, they match up with a Miami Heat (7-2) squad that has been one of the best in basketball thus far. This will be the second game for the Nuggets in their five-game homestand that started last Saturday.
T.J. McConnell starting for Pacers on Friday in place of Malcolm Brogdon (illness)

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McConnell will enter the first five with Malcolm Brogdon sidelined with an illness on Friday. Our models expect McConnell to play 20.7 minutes against Portland. McConnell's Friday projection includes 7.9 points,...
Pacers Starting Lineup Against Nuggets Without Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday night. Their full starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The Pacers will be without one of their best players in star shooting...
Monte Morris' Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday

Monte Morris will play on Wednesday evening in Denver in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Nuggets. The status of Morris for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The Nuggets come into the game with a...
The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game Against Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for Wednesday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets. Everyone on the report is out except for Malcolm Brogdon who is questionable. Therefore, they will have an update report later before the game begins at 9 P.M. Eastern Time. The current report can...
Notebook: The Denver Nuggets played connected, rhythm basketball against the Heat

In this episode, Adam Mares and Harrison Wind share their updated perspectives on the cheap shots exchanged between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. Then, the guys break down film on what was easily the best win of the season for the Denver Nuggets and the most encouraging stylistic performance the team has had all season.
The young Denver Nuggets bench gives the team a spark against Pacers

The success and heart that this depleted roster is playing with should bolster so much confidence for Denver Nuggets fans. The team is fighting hard and everyone is stepping up and were ready to take on bigger roles with the injury to Michael Porter Jr. and of course Nikola Jokic’s suspension from his altercation against Markieff Morris.
Nuggets' JaMychal Green starting on Wednesday in place of suspended Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green will get the start on Wednesday with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension. Our models expect Green to play 27.4 minutes against the Pacers. Green's Wednesday projection includes 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
